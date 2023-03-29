Letters: Teacher stress, cash-for-clunkers, United Nations, Marama Davidson and the GCSB

Secondary and area school teachers on Great North Rd in Western Springs protest while on strike. Photo / Michael Craig.

Do the sums

Poverty, inequality, under-resourcing of state schools at the expense of private ones, low pay and unappealing work conditions for teachers lead to burnout and poor morale. It’s amazing, under these circumstances, that teachers achieve what they do. And all the thanks they get is interference and unwanted advice. When I started my teaching career in the 1970s, class sizes were much the same as they are now, which has always made the job difficult. However there was less inequality, and teachers’ pay and conditions were regarded as good. Teaching was a well-respected profession. Since the onset of the neoliberal era, poverty and inequality have soared, teachers’ pay has plummeted relative to other professions, and the state system has become severely underfunded. And class sizes are as big as ever. Teachers get the blame for these problems. We need a top-quality state education system, staffed by well-trained and well-paid teachers. If education is really so important, as politicians say it is, why do we saddle our young with life-long debt just to get a tertiary education? It’s outrageous.

V M Ferguson, Mt Eden.

Onroad costs

The biofuels initiative is nothing other than a stop-gap measure, a way of putting off actually dealing meaningfully with sources of emissions. And the cash-for-clunkers scheme is even worse, an attempt to imply that EVs are a serious response to the challenges of climate change. Now that these two are perhaps temporarily gone, how will the money saved be used? Transport emissions relate to the whole global process of mining-manufacture-transport of vehicles, which is hardly touched by expensive EVs. Promoting new EVs is a publicity-seeking, cynical, political ploy pandering to the widespread voter terror of the massive changes required to seriously address climate change. Reduce-reuse-repair-recycle is the real climate change policy on vehicles, as with anything large or small. The so-called “clunkers” must be repaired and kept on the road as long as they can be used.

Richard Keller, Wellington.

UN leadership

We need a new head of the UN. Antonio Guterres took 63 days to visit Ukraine and only after being challenged by UN officials. He lost an opportunity to pressure Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping before the start of the winter Olympics. On the mounting atrocities and genocide in Ukraine, he has been conspicuously silent. We need a shrewd, articulate, leader who has energy and can strategise and navigate the political and military intricacies of modern conflicts; with the ability to marshal the UN in the fight for sovereignty and democracy, despite the paralysis around the veto in the security council; a diplomat able to engage actively with all parties seeking solutions and condemning atrocities. Being able to understand and lead on climate change are prerequisite too. The UN performance over the Russian invasion of Ukraine seems to make it irrelevant, although the initial condemnation from the majority of nations was promising. The UN should be brokering peace talks, not Turkey. The current UN should be disbanded and reconstituted with nations that uphold democracy, the rule of law, ethical relations with neighbours, and the Geneva convention. In the meantime, we need a UN-brokered ceasefire, now.

Steve Lincoln, Botany Downs.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo / AP

Now hear cis

The reference by Marama Davidson MP to “cis” men draws attention to the continuing use of Latin to coin English terminology for modern concepts. This, at a time when the current Government has overseen the removal of Latin from the NZQA assessment system, and therefore inevitably, from the corpus of subjects available in secondary schools. It is an irony that young New Zealanders are being denied access to European heritage that would help them understand modern English, while we are all being expected in our everyday lives to learn and understand Māori terminology (e.g. place names in weather forecasts and the names of government departments). It is to be hoped that new planning being made for the secondary school curriculum will restore access to both sources of our heritage, European and Māori.

Janice Cheeseman, Epsom.

Fact checker

As reported (NZ Herald, March 28): ”Meanwhile, Act leader David Seymour called for Davidson to be sacked unless she could prove what she said was correct.” Memo to David Seymour: if this applied to all MPs - not just to his political opponents - none of them would still have their jobs.

E.J. Bax, Epsom.

Spy game

At Parliament, our security services covered themselves in glory by telling those present that local terror plots had been foiled. It was a brilliant display of public relations. Watching on TV, I was reminded of the way in which J. Edgar Hoover, the head of the FBI, persuaded members of the US Congress to constantly increase his budget so that he could combat the US Communist Party. Hoover forgot to mention that the US Communist Party had never been a threat to the security of the nation. Here in NZ in the past, members of our security services have not always covered themselves in glory. Once upon a time, an agent mislaid his attache case, which was found to contain a copy of Penthouse and a meat pie. I trust that our agents are now better trained. We need an honest and effective security service. But there is a need for informed members of Parliament to supervise their actions to ensure that they are indeed working to safeguard the security of our country.

Johann Nordberg, Paeroa.

Domestic threats

The GCSB and SIS reports to Parliament raise serious concerns. You don’t have to be John Le Carre to detect foreign influence - some paid - to see for example the QAnon, MAGA and Canada flags waving at the Parliament protest, the foreign-funded Posie Parker and, sadly, some utterances by our talk radio people. But could the gripping tales, becoming a tedious ongoing mantra, of the security services valiantly saving us from three internal terrorist threats be just a publicity stunt to cover their more serious failings or, worse, a deliberate smokescreen; a snow job to whitewash the knowledge they had of the potential extent of the Parliament protest and of the individual who killed 51 people in Christchurch? The endless delays in reports on these matters ,which they hope will never surface, only play into their hands while they tell us what we already know about foreign influence.

Peter Beyer, Sandringham.

No case

In failing to have her career as a lawyer reinstated by the legal disciplinary tribunal for a gross breach of trust resulting in ongoing impediments for prisoners accessing their lawyers, in desperation Davina Reid plays the race card. She flags a further appeal of that decision. Why can’t she simply accept her acts were a gross breach and stop wasting the court’s time and money? It has nothing to do with inherent prejudice against Māori lawyers as she now claims.

Murray Brown, Hamilton East.

On balance

Auckland Council is trying to balance its budget: it is increasing residential rates while holding commercial property rates. Why? Commercial ratepayers can claim GST paid on rates. They can also claim the cost of rates as a business expense. For a number of years, the council has increased residential rates while reducing commercial rates. It’s time the big end of town started carrying a fairer share of the load. Many years ago I had the great good fortune to play chess against an international grand master. (He whipped me in a matter of a few moves). One piece of advice he gave me has stood me in good stead through my business life. When you are in trouble, simplify. Reduce the game to its essentials. Auckland Council, and in particular its transport arm, should take that advice. Right now a street near me is having a “cycle lane upgrade”, which will take 17 weeks to complete. It’s a steep street that most cyclists avoid by taking a slightly longer but gentler road. That it will take 17 weeks of work suggests it’s not a cheap job. Was it essential? Or just nice to have?

David Morris. Hillsborough.

Commuter pays

Auckland Council members should ignore Wayne Brown’s intransigence and vote to institute a mild commuter congestion charge. Doing so will reduce pollution and provide revenue that will cover full funding for Auckland arts and entertainment. All work and no play make Aucklanders stressed and unhappy.

Robert Myers, Auckland Central.

Live stream

It is good to see Auckland Council has woken up to the connection between flooding and the poor condition of our streams (NZ Herald, March 28). Before loading all the costs onto land-owners who have a stream on their property, and fining or prosecuting those who are reluctant to pay for public services maintenance, we should look at who owns the problem. Streams like the Whau and the Poturi cross hundreds of private sections and were maintained under the twin streams project of the old Waitākere Council but languished since the Super City took over. These streams form important parts of the public drainage network even though they cross private land. That function has been steadily increased with housing developments draining stormwater into the upper reaches without consultation of those downstream. The situation has been made worse when resource consents compelled developers to plant native trees on flood plains, blocking high flows even more. Auckland needs a detailed plan for stormwater infrastructure that recognises the contribution of private landowners. A committee saying “every land-owner must clear their stream” (which in some cases would require resource consent) simply will not work.

Alan McArdle, Glen Eden.

Local bodies

Wayne Brown’s initiative for Auckland to leave Local Government NZ would be a huge backward step for us, and for the whole country. A unified Local Government Association (now LGNZ) was formed to represent all local bodies 35 years ago, merging the former Municipal and Counties Associations. Although they have disparate interests, it was recognised that our large cities, small towns and rural areas have much in common and need a collective voice when dealing with the overweening power of central government. The mayor’s suggested “one-on-one” meetings with ministers are no substitute. His explanation is weak. While a small handful may over-indulge in alcohol at the annual LGNZ dinner, this is no reason to question the whole conference which runs for several days. In addition to a programme packed with great presentations and speeches on relevant subjects, there are many opportunities to meet and talk with fellow delegates from other districts. But LGNZ is far more than the conference. There are regular sector group meetings and the six local zones have regional meetings several times a year where delegates can learn about and discuss topics of interest, such as the latest legislative changes affecting local government.

Graeme Easte, retired councillor and local board member, Mt Albert.

Short and sweet

On teachers

If they aren’t already, those trumpeting the need for more teachers should become one. PK Ellwood, Beach Haven.

On Davidson

Is Minister Marama Davidson’s spin doctor on holiday this week? She should have resigned immediately. Adina Thorn, St Heliers.

Come on Marama, that is no way to behave as an MP. On yer bike, cister. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

Here is one cis white male who will no longer vote for the Green Party as long as she remains. Michael Crombach, Māngere Bridge.

Will she now lead the fight to free over 60 per cent of the prison population - who, according to her statement, must have been wrongly imprisoned? David Bevan, Howick.

I note that the majority of those howling for Marama Davidson to resign are male. Maybe, what she says has hit a nerve or two. Sue Rawson, Tauranga.

On streams

Many Aucklanders don’t even clear up their own sections, including their lawns, or have you not noticed? Chris Hayes, Mairangi Bay.

The Premium Debate

Stuart Nash sacked from Cabinet

When Jacinda Ardern uttered the now infamous line that her Labour Government would be “the most open, honest and transparent Government that NZ had ever seen”, who would have picked it that Stuart Nash would have taken this so literally? Tony M.

Nash’s going will expose how little experience the Government has in its ranks. Nash was considered a senior and well-seasoned and competent MP and minister. He was replaced as Police Minister by a little-known MP and now his other portfolios will have to be allocated to even littler-known MPs. Glenn H.

Without question, Nash must leave Parliament immediately. Why is it always abuse of power that is a problem for the NZ Labour Party? Justin L.

Leave Nash out of caucus and on the backbenches until April 14. A million dollars or more for a by-election is stupid for just over two weeks’ wait time. The East Coast is still trying to get going after Gabrielle so doesn’t need a by-election football as well. John W.

One can’t help but wonder what other misbehaviour by those in power may be waiting to be discovered. Jonathan S.