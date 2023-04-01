Letters: Free speech, alienating maleness and cancelled buses

The most cancelled bus in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Letter of the week: Most cancelled bus in Auckland

I read the poem by Jo Bowler with much amusement and I would like to thank her for sharing this. I also am a regular user of the “856″ and I think it is the most cancelled bus in Auckland. It has a route from Albany to Takapuna and serves a large number of suburbs but it fails to operate on a regular basis. I have contacted Auckland Transport but to date no response. It was lovely to know other people share my frustration. Denise Hubble, Campbells Bay

Views on men are alienating

I’m not a Paula Bennett follower, however, I read her comment (March 26) to the very end. Her perception, her view on where males fit in current society is absolutely correct. Sadly, her view is probably not allowed to be voiced by a male, and that is outrageous. I met Celia Lashlie personally on more than one occasion. Her own take on maleness and where we fit was totally correct. To be “misogynistic” is the buzzword of the year, which further alienates men, and is grossly unjustified. John Ford, Taradale

Bullying, not democracy

It seems to me that the media is guilty of inflammatory rhetoric when it enters situations like we had with Posie Parker. This person was invited by someone in New Zealand to speak in a public place. It would seem to me quite reasonable that she had a chance to say what she wanted to say. Instead, we had a riot, supported by MPs of our own country, and without even listening to what she had to say. With it all being inflamed by the media, it removed all chances of quiet listening to opinions and having the chance to create our own opinions. I am embarrassed by all the people who didn’t give her a chance and the people who were more interested in what their beliefs were who attacked her. This isn’t democracy — it is bullying. Karen Perri, address withheld

Free speech

To quote Eli Rubashkyn, one of a large group of protesters against Posie Parker, in which she says: “National want to make an example, to them free speech is more important than human rights” — can someone tell Eli free speech is a human right? And I am glad we have at least two political parties that are prepared to defend that right. And as a protester at Posie Parker’s meeting, she was active in denying that right to Posie. And to everyone else who wanted to listen to her viewpoint. Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay

Calm down #1

Folks baying for Marama Davidson’s resignation should exercise a little bit of grace. She had just been run down by a motorcyclist before being harassed for a response, at which point she made a comment about cis white men. As a cis white man myself, I am not offended, and I don’t think she should resign for her comment. Let’s consider the circumstances before ending someone’s career. John Deyell, Ellerslie

Dunedin Hospital: cough up

So let me get this straight: the Government is able to allocate billions of dollars to a second harbour crossing and light rail in Auckland, yet can’t find a measly $90 million to properly outfit a new hospital in Dunedin? The Government needs to be fair to all of New Zealand. Paul Hamilton, Dunedin

Detain bad parents

The parents of children who are regularly absent from school should be warned, and if the habit continues they (the parents) should be given home detention. We should not be paying for looking after other people’s children. The scheme would cost next to nothing and responsibility would be placed where it belongs. These children may well pass their final exams but who would be fool enough to employ them? If the generous school holidays are not sufficient leisure time, what chance of regular attendance at work? Alan Gilmour, Tauranga

Calm down #2

Why all the fuss over co-governance, particularly when it comes to managing the most valuable asset New Zealand and the world has under their stewardship, water? The Treaty of Waitangi, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, was signed as a declaration of partnership, participation and protection. That applies to all people and natural resources we are blessed with in our country. As far as water is concerned, the science of the old, from those who have lived here for hundreds of years, is just as valid and valuable as that which arrived with colonists much later. Science, whether one has a ribbon, diploma or not, is, by definition, simply the investigation into the worth of new discoveries, and mostly what can be of benefit to human or animal kind.

The amalgamation of all ideas on preservation and protection gathered from the first nation to the current in Aotearoa/NZ will be invaluable in working out ways to continue to have a safe, clean, sustainable, precious and vital taonga that future generations can also use and enjoy for themselves.

Those who believe this can’t be achieved together in harmony have only three things to lose. Preconceptions, misconceptions and prejudice. Money and pride won’t save the day either. Our world is in a perilous position. All that we can do as a single nation with a common desire, to forge a better place, is surely worth putting aside whatever differences we perceive in each other. Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark

Significant damage has been done to the Spark store on Walters Rd, Takanini, after a ram raid. Photo / Hayden Woodward

On ram raids

Ram raiding came into vogue about five years ago and has gradually escalated to its current epidemic proportions. During this time millions have been spent on consultants, hui and national conferences and talkfests on how to solve the problem, and from where I am sitting not one single workable idea has come forward. One would have thought the brains trust would have come up with a solution by now. They have had plenty of time. Jock MacVicar, Hauraki

Tax-free threshold

Child poverty is still a major problem in this country. “Working for Families” is obviously not working. We are all taxed on every dollar earned then some money is returned to some by various complex and often unfair benefits, requiring an army of bureaucrats to supervise. Why not just have the first $20,000 tax-free for all and a family allowance for each child? This would then get rid of the majority of benefits and would give pride and dignity in receiving a wage to support yourself and your family without any handouts. Vince West, Milford

On handwriting

I recently wrote a letter to an elderly aunt, using pen and paper. It struck me how much I had gotten used to typing on a computer. I had to think what I was going to put, and write clearly and legibly — no going back and pressing delete, adding bits in or moving phrases around. And no auto-correct on spelling! I’ve always admired the beautiful copper-plate handwriting of my older friends. These should not be lost arts.

(Typed on a computer, with several amendments!) Chris Thompson, Rothesay Bay















































































































