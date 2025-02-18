When Crown Law can act in this way, what faith can any of us have in our justice system?

Margette Campbell, Waihi Beach.

Whiff of hypocrisy

Regarding your editorial on the Destiny Church protests (Feb 17), I applaud your statement that “Destiny Church — and the wider public — should be equally appalled if people were to storm the pulpit and disrupt one of [Brian] Tamaki’s sermons”. Wow, even biblical quotes on the virtues of love and tolerance.

I don’t hold any brief for Bishop Brian, but the general condemnation has a nasty whiff of hypocrisy. I don’t recall anything on the virtues of tolerance, or the duties of police, when a whipped-up crowd of trans supporters assaulted an elderly women and disrupted a peaceful meeting at Albert Park. Or is the privilege of free speech and tolerance only for those the Editor agrees with?

As for the library show, if parents wish to pay for their toddlers to go to shows by adult entertainers, which is what most of us consider drag artists to be, that is their prerogative. But it’s not an appropriate use for the portion of my rates that goes to libraries.

Christine Laws, Herne Bay.

One rule for all?

Watching coverage of the Destiny Church protests, one can only conclude that Destiny Church is another patched gang. Why are these people not being treated by the police in the same way as other patched gang members?

Brian Currie, Beachlands.

Funding fairness

Cancellation of some rural school bus routes to save money is causing problems for affected families, but existing budgets might go further if the system was made more equitable. Given that urban parents have to contribute to school bus services for their children, why are many rural school buses provided absolutely free?

I remember from my school days decades ago the unfairness of my parents having to stump up every week to pay for my concession card while classmates from surrounding rural areas travelled on a free bus.

If rural families were required to pay at least a part share of the cost (limited to no more than the average paid by urban parents), then there should be sufficient funding to subsidise those with special needs or facing financial hardship.

Graeme Easte, Mount Albert.

Let them eat Weet-Bix

Correspondent Mike Baker (Feb 17) is quite right in saying that if students are to be provided with a meal at school, then they should be provided with breakfast and not wait until lunchtime.

The provision of breakfast does not have to be complicated. Why not Weet-Bix? It’s a standard-issue, easy-to-transport, easy-to-store, highly nutritious product. Sanitarium, the company that produces it, has a commitment to community welfare and supports charitable causes.

A 1.2kg box of Weetbix contains 72 biscuits, probably enough for the average-sized class to consume each day. Much more cost-efficient than Seymour’s lunches at $3 each. The need to provide milk has historical precedence with the milk in schools programme started in the 1960s and the Fonterra Milk for Schools programme, started in 2013. For whatever reason, these initiatives were abandoned, but at least there is already a template in place to give it another go. An alternative could be porridge. I had it as a kid and I’m still alive.

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui.

Out to lunch

The fiasco of the new school lunch programme doesn’t exactly support the frequent claim of private provision equals efficiency. The provider has had months to prepare, but still can’t deliver on time. And let’s not talk about quality.

JA Mills, Whangārei.

Cooks plea

Oh Aotearoa, please allow Cook Islands citizens to have their own Cook Islands passport and independence. Cook Islanders could then apply for dual citizenship with Aotearoa, Australia or whoever else they choose. This would give the Cook Islands the same status as its larger Pacific neighbours and good prospects for cooperation with all.

Graham Astley, Remuera.