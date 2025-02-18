Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Crown Law denies justice to iwi; Destiny Church uproar has whiff of hypocrisy

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Kaumātua Rore Stafford, centre, and customary witness Trina Mitchell, left, at the Wellington High Court for Te Tauihu. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kaumātua Rore Stafford, centre, and customary witness Trina Mitchell, left, at the Wellington High Court for Te Tauihu. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Letters to the Editor

Justice delayed is justice denied

Crown Law has two primary purposes, according to its website: to ensure that the operations and responsibilities of the executive government are conducted lawfully, and to ensure that the Government is not prevented, through legal process, from lawfully implementing its chosen policies and discharging its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand