Letters: Covid, council cuts, Three Waters, recession, and law and order

Smile and wave

For some time, we have been warned about a third wave of Covid. The statistics for the past week show 34,528 have reported Covid infections, with 418 in hospital. These figures only show the reported numbers. This makes the daily average at just under 5000. The equivalent of one reasonable-sized provincial town goes down with Covid, in its entirety, each week. Surely, these statistics cannot be ignored. In the past we had good leadership and guidance from the Health Ministry. With our new and fractured health setup, the silence is deafening. Our communities continue to function as if there was no problem. Masks are rarely seen at concerts, sports, end-of-year school functions, shopping malls and parties. During November, I have personally been made aware of more Covid cases involving family and friends than in the previous three years. Yet our health authorities remain silent. Presumably, the protesters have made their point and won. All we want is strong leadership and for people to be told to be careful, wear masks, stay at home when sick, wash hands and other appropriate advice without needing restrictive mandates. Where is the leadership? Bruce B Owen, Bombay.

Cutting backlash

In response to your article “Auckland mayor’s latest cost-cutting call” (NZ Herald, December 3), it is mayoral spin to describe the cut to local board budgets as a mere 5 per cent. The $295 million quoted is the total funding spent in local board areas on such things as library and leisure centre staff. Local boards have no say over these figures. The true cut is approximately 50 per cent to discretionary operational spending. This funding is used to support community houses, environmental initiatives, sports clubs, and projects. Local boards get incredible value for money by partnering with community organisations. Take for example the funding of equipment for volunteers to work on weed removal and pest eradication in parks and reserves. Compare that to the approximately $200m per annum spent on council maintenance contracts for contractors to not mow the grass in reserves and instead leave signs saying they won’t maintain the park whilst siphoning off profits overseas. A 50 per cent cut to local board funding will be the death knell for hundreds of community groups and volunteer organisations across Auckland. If the mayor wants to pick a fight with grass-roots organisations, this is the way to do it.

Paula Gillon, member, Kaipātiki Local Board.

Under current

Out of all the hoo-ha over Three Waters, I’m stunned to find that ensuring enduring public ownership of our national water supply has been the issue to fall over and not be fully supported across all parties. For me, it is the most important thing, Three Waters or no Three Waters. To hear that it’s literally gone down the drain is disheartening.

Claire Teirney, Stanmore Bay.

Recession busters

If every working New Zealander took action to raise their productivity by 2 per cent there would be no recession. Examples of what most of us could do include: where sensible, planning what we buy and letting the supplier know in advance so they can tell us if it will be in stock when you want it, making sure that what we deliver to our customers is what they actually are expecting so returns and rework are reduced, suggesting improvements to processes and systems and, finally, reacting positively to all improvement suggestions, encouraging more ideas to improve efficiency and actually implementing those with merit. It’s great to see hospitality reacting to labour shortages by employing automation. There are many other areas where automation can reduce labour input, so can managers and directors please get on with raising productivity and stop badgering the Government for low-cost immigrant labour.

Jon Eriksen, Newmarket.

Speak out

First, they came for the corner dairies, and I did not speak out. Because I don’t own a corner dairy. Then, they came for the jewellery stores, and I did not speak out. Because I don’t own a jewellery store. Then, they came for the gun shops, and I did not speak out. Because I don’t own a gun shop. And the justice system did not put them behind bars, and I did not speak out. Because who would listen? (With apologies to Martin Niemoller, the prominent German pastor.)

Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.

Political landscape

The current political poll comes as no surprise, as Labour, like other governments in the world, faces the aftermath of Covid with the cost of living the major issue. Although overall crime is being reduced, ram raids are the popular choice of miscreants who are the jetsam and flotsam of disadvantaged families. All governments could do better, and this one has had its moments, but we should never forget just how effective was the Covid response. The Opposition continues its barrage of discontent but its blue-ribbon policy of tax cuts is now in tatters and one would have to dig deep to locate anything else of substance. Coalitions can be good for the country but the extreme right-wing archaic policies of Act would make governing with National extremely difficult. Down but far from out would be a reasonable assessment) of the current political balance. Who knows what rabbits will come out of the hat next year?

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Slippery polls

I’m always wary of the results of the latest political poll. The sample size is too small to be accurate. A thousand randomly-selected people caught at bathtime or after waiting in the rain for a bus that failed to show can hardly be expected to reflect the nation’s true preference on Election Day. Polls do sway public opinion. So just 12 respondents who’ve had a bad day could result in the loss of a seat. Sadly, only 60 per cent of eligible New Zealanders actually vote and it’s likely that polls influence voter turnout. Why bother when your preferred party’s not going to win anyway? Never accept easy data without a little reflection.

Ian Sweeney, Morrinsville.

Problem-go-round

I’m struck by how, for nine years from 2008, Labour spent their time complaining about increases in poverty, inequality, failing health systems, and unaffordable house prices under the John Key Government. Now since 2017, National has been complaining about increases in poverty, inequality, failing health systems, and unaffordable house prices under Ardern’s Labour Government. Doesn’t this suggest that, irrespective of whether these problems are real or imagined, no government has fixed them, and no government ever will? Still, looking on the bright side, at least the politicians themselves will continue to make a good living whilst pretending that they do have the answers, so that’s 120 people who don’t have to worry about those particular failings in society.

John Denton, Eskdale.

Cretin Day

All Saturday my border collie, a newly rehomed dog and amazing, was subject to youths nearby letting off skyrockets, apparently enjoying Crate Day and drunk. Boom in the day and then into the night. She was frantic. I closed all windows and doors and went to bed with her drooling, panting and frantic. Suddenly all went quiet; she had found a second-storey window and somehow fiddled with the catch and jumped on to concrete, gone. I have got her back unscathed but what could have been the scenario? Broken back, broken legs, internal injuries? This has got to be it, end of story. Private sales of fireworks have to be snuffed out now, whiz ban, and public fireworks well notified i.e. Matariki-only.

Justine Adams, Ōhope Beach.

Destination unknown

Correspondent Pat O’Dea (NZ Herald, December 5) should realise that the harbour bridge carries rather more than commuter traffic. Less than 40 per cent of all traffic on the bridge heads for the CBD, so reducing the existing number of bridge lanes wouldn’t achieve anything other than total chaos. It is ideological to think that every vehicle currently heading down Onewa Rd, for example, is capable of even holding a minimum of three people, or is heading to and from the same place each day - and at the same time, where car-pooling would be viable. That the T3 lane is grossly underused and the remaining single lane is clogged, whilst more and more housing is built in the area. Reliable public transport is not the answer now and never will be. The need for an additional crossing of some sort is required as it certainly affects those north and south who have to cross the harbour for whatever reason, regardless of their origin and destination. An origin-and-destination study has never been carried out, so no one really knows.

Ray Green, Birkenhead.

Chocks away?

The airport shares now owned by Auckland Council were actually inherited from Manukau City Council when the Super City was formed. Although Auckland City did have its own airport shares, it sold them off before the Super City was formed. They are a South Auckland strategic asset.

Milton Wong, St Heliers.

Short and sweet

On entrenchment

So, binding future governments is disgusting, eh? If Norman Kirk had bound in his retirement fund in 1972, we’d be up there with the Scandis. Instead, we’re world-class skaters .... downhill. Gerry O’Meeghan, Pāpāmoa.

Not only do we have a PM who claims to not really know about the entrenchment decision but chaired the meeting when it was discussed, it now seems the Government is delaying information being disclosed under the Official Information Act. Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

On aviation

It seems only a short time ago that Air NZ laid off most of its staff. Now it wants them all back. Who would want to work in such an environment? Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

On emissions

The only way to reduce farm emissions is to have fewer animals. Does the world need less food? The answer lies in the cities, not the countryside. Steve Dransfield, Karori.

On leadership

Edith Cullen (NZH, Dec. 6) says Christopher Luxon turned up to Fieldays and said nothing. I’d far rather someone who says nothing over someone who does nothing. Mark Young, Ōrewa.

On inquiry

If they are so convinced they did a good job, why not have the review before the next election? Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.

The Premium Debate

Just how are 33 per cent of New Zealanders happy with this Government’s performance? This is just embarrassing. Mark W.

Those who benefit from Labour’s largesse are unlikely to want change. Kevin S.

Labour’s hope that they can attack Christopher Luxon on his supposed inexperience is laughable. If Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson consider themselves to be a “steady ship” and have experience in Government, then this should really worry everyone as to how they view themselves. I have seen nothing since 2017 that gives me any hope that they have any idea what they are doing and their performance only confirms that. Tony M.

While I respect their right to do so, I find it really hard to believe that 41 per cent of the survey group (supporting Labour and Greens combined) want a continuation of what we have. Spare a thought for the kids in poverty, the struggling poor and middle class, the kids not in school, those struggling for treatment in our health system, our health workforce, those struggling with the high cost of housing, the increasing division in our country. If that’s what you want more of, then fine, that’s democracy, but I really can’t understand it. Jim L.

By the time we go into next winter, the doom will be even more pronounced. Ardern is too polarising and will personally fall to mid-20s at best, but probably lower. If she doesn’t step down, the infighting will be what captures media attention. Either way this Government is toast and I suspect they’ll warm the Opposition seats for some time. Alan M.

My foot is just itching for use on 2023 election day. Graham W.