Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Govt truly ill-equipped to govern, Entrenchment lies, Nats must give facts

NZ Herald
8 mins to read
Jacinda Ardern speaks at a press conference on Saturday in relation to the killing of an Auckland dairy worker. Photo / NZH

Jacinda Ardern speaks at a press conference on Saturday in relation to the killing of an Auckland dairy worker. Photo / NZH

Govt truly ill-equipped to govern

It seems inconceivable that the Prime Minister was not aware of something so important as the entrenchment clause in the Three Waters Bill, which would ultimately require support from 60

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand