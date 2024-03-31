A reader says separate study rooms give students a safe place to support them in doing well at university. Photo / Getty Images

Incendiary language

Please let’s not have incendiary language around separate study rooms for Pasifika and Māori students. The Ku Klux Klan’s beliefs and apartheid were about separate systems designed to take rights away from other ethnicities. Separate study rooms do the opposite, giving students a safe place to study in order to support them in doing well at university. Surely our citizens and politicians can see the difference.

Ruth Gerzon, Whakatāne.





Litmus test of love

Thank you for sharing the Easter message from Auckland church leaders titled ‘Power to the Powerless’ (NZ Herald, March 30). It’s rare and impactful when multiple denominations unite in voice. The message advocates relinquishing religious rights and privileges yet lacks specificity on who the powerless are. This omission is significant, especially given recent attacks on road markings referencing a specific minority group, actions that appear inspired and supported by some institutions endorsing the Easter message. Discrimination, hatred, and unequal treatment under secular and religious laws and rules are key indicators of powerlessness. The UN Human Rights Council unequivocally stresses safeguarding minority rights and condemning discrimination and violence based on factors like sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. Jesus engaged with marginalised, powerless and rejected “others”. These interactions stood in stark contrast to the religious and social trends of his time. Jesus’ unique truth was evident in his embrace of the powerless. Today, who are the powerless in our society? In particular, who are the modern-day lepers, rejected even by churches? Jesus’ radical love would have led him to advocate for human rights. Embracing LGBTQI+ individuals as marginalised “other” embodies Jesus’ message as a litmus test of love, compassion, and inclusion.

Russell Hoban, Ponsonby.





Keep the faith

I’ve just finished watching the Escaping Utopia series about Gloriavale. Apart from the abhorrent sex and physical abuse, the things that struck me was their faith in God and the fact that one group were imposing their view, their ideals and their morality on others. Sound familiar? Try challenging the current views on morality in the public square. Try talking about faith in Jesus. As a Christian, it was good to see the article on Auckland church leaders’ Easter message. Too many others who try are cancelled.

John Beach, Sydenham.





Unruly students

The report by ERO that the behaviour of NZ students is the worst in the OECD is no surprise. When strapping and caning were outlawed by the Ministry of Education, schools were given no alternatives to deal with misbehaviour. Restraint legislation was brought in meaning that even touching a child on the shoulder by a teacher could be seen as an assault, an immediate stand down and a Teaching Council all too eager to bring charges. Unless teachers are getting proactive support from senior management they are left alone to deal with disruptive behaviour. Children now live in a world where they are seeing abuse, violence and crime daily. They also see that there are few consequences. An example being a criminal found guilty of importing 4kg of meth and selling it. The sentence started at 12 years’ imprisonment and with all the discounts ended up serving 12 months’ home detention. What a joke! Our laws are far too liberal and favour the guilty. Consecutive governments have failed our youth.

Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.





Easter trading

Those who oppose Easter trading seem to forget that employers still have to pay employees on Easter Friday, Sunday and Monday. The rent/lease of their building still needs to be paid on these public holidays. If your employees work on a public holiday they are paid time and a half (and a day in lieu if it is a normal working day for them). Nearly half of all New Zealanders indicated in the last census they were not Christians so the holiday has no religious meaning for them. A lot of employees actually want to work on public holidays to earn the extra money. Many small businesses are struggling and need to stay open to enable bills to be paid. In a recession it is all about survival, not profit. The decision to open or not should be up to the employer and employees, not councils or governments.

Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.