Police report a rise in WhatsApp scammers pretending to be loved ones to get money from families

There has been a rise in reports about a WhatsApp scam in which scammers impersonate loved ones. Photo / 123rf

There has been a rise in reports about a WhatsApp scam in which scammers impersonate loved ones. Photo / 123rf

Kiwis are being warned to be careful of a WhatsApp scam in which scammers contact families and claim to be a loved one who needs help, particularly money.

The scam has been on the rise lately as more members of the public report it police.

“Victims of this scam have received a message from an unknown number, claiming to be a loved one who has just lost their phone and got a replacement,” police say.

“The scammer then attempts to obtain the victim’s credit card information.”

While most people do not respond to the scammers or believe them, some people are more vulnerable, police said.

“We urge people to have conversations with vulnerable or elderly family members to help ensure they are aware of the tactics often used by scammers and don’t become victims.”

Those who may be in doubt about whether a person claiming to be a family member is in fact the family member should ask them a personal question, such as their date of birth, maiden name, pet name or name of a sibling, police said.

Do not provide a password, credit card or bank details without making absolutely sure it is someone you know.

“No legitimate agency will contact you and ask for your bank details or credit card out of the blue,” police said.

Police said people should not engage with anyone on the phone if they think are being scammed and report the incident immediately.

“Anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam, in person, over the phone or online, should immediately report it to their bank, and then to their local police.”