Letters: Breaking cancer promises unconscionable; who should pay to fix Wynyard Quarter bridge?

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
'The current Government seems to me to be obligated to fulfil the cancer treatment pledge with certainty for everyone.' Photo / Getty Images

Letter of the week

Breaking cancer promises unconscionable

I suppose that we should not be surprised that once again a political party has broken a campaign pledge.

Every election we have the same experience but,

