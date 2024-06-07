'The current Government seems to me to be obligated to fulfil the cancer treatment pledge with certainty for everyone.' Photo / Getty Images

Letter of the week

Breaking cancer promises unconscionable

I suppose that we should not be surprised that once again a political party has broken a campaign pledge.

Every election we have the same experience but, in this case, the campaign pledge gave hope to a relatively small group who are facing not just inconvenience but potentially imminent death.

That seems to me to be particularly unconscionable. I may not be sympathetic but I understand that there are a number of areas that need funding urgently.

Having made a pledge that specified 13 cancer treatments and implied immediate action, the current Government seems to me to be obligated to fulfil the pledge with certainty for everyone.

That way at least people can make plans with some confidence.

Wouldn’t it have been far better for the candidates to have simply pledged to do their best and to do so as quickly as possible.

Instead of pulling the rug out from under cancer sufferers.

Dunstan Sheldon, Hamilton.

Budget balance

Looking through the Weekend Herald business section all the language used to explain the coalition Government’s first Budget is upbeat.

Steven Joyce writes “the Budget highlights how far off-track the country had got”, while Fran O’Sullivan talks about the coalition as “now owning the future”.

We’re talking about the economy here, the success of businesses to sell themselves and create the ‘trickle down effect’ which in reality never happens. But worst of all future climate needs are not mentioned at all, anywhere.

Nowhere is money being spent on saving ourselves from disasters we’ve already faced and those approaching. Nothing either for the science community alerting us on what needs to be done.

It shows poor form indeed when a governing body appears to be non-believing, thereby ignoring these priorities. What is hard to rationalise is many of those spouting success with this Budget have children, who will suffer a life far worse than anything we have ever seen.

So I hope you’re wrong Fran, as we can’t afford to see this coalition “owning the future”.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Bridging finance

Who is to pay if the proposal for a Viaduct Basin pontoon proceeds (Weekend Herald, June 1)?

Given the list of invested organisations supporting this proposal the ratepayers of Auckland could reasonably expect that those parties also contribute substantially and proportionately to its cost.

Why should the ratepayers of greater Auckland contribute to allay a commercial risk that was not adequately assessed by the property developers and businesses that have been adversely affected by the out of commission Te Wero drawbridge?

Robert Skinner, Goodwood Heights.

Bullies are cowards

There is no doubt that bullying is an evil thing.

We have the story of a Takapuna Grammar student who was beaten up by a group of students and is now afraid to go to school for fear of further beatings (Weekend Herald, June 1).

The worst thing about bullying is that very few people have the courage to step forward and stop the bullies. There seems to be a passive acceptance of it and it’s not my problem attitude. Wrong, it is your problem.

Unless people are prepared to step in and stop bullying it won’t go away and the weak will continue to be picked on. When you see bullying of any kind step forward and ask the perpetrators to stop.

You will be amazed how effective it can be. Bullies are basically cowards.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Road to improvement

Simeon Brown proudly trumpets that his Government is allocating millions to “fixing” potholes.

On the radio today an expert says that simply filling the holes will not fix them, only addressing the underlying structure of the roads will fix them.

Why is no one mentioning the massive trucks which National allowed to increase in size and weight in their last term, which are not only destroying our roads but adding to congestion and crashes?

Freight should be carried by rail, thus making roads safer for all, less congested, and will massively increase the lifespan of the roads and reduce the wear and tear.

Robert Howell, Onehunga.

Fixing health

I would rather we had funded cancer drugs than potholes.

As one who has complained to family members about potholes not being fixed in a timely manner, it grieves me to see that $4 billion has been allocated to fix potholes, and nothing allocated for cancer drugs that were promised.

Imagine what our health system could do with just a percentage of that funding, and save lives at the same time.

Andrea McCartney, Thames.

Charging ahead

The Minister of Health, Shane Reti, announced that there would be no more part charges for certain radiology procedures: X-rays, CT scans and ultrasound scans.

This comes after National announced that it would reinstate the $5 prescription charge on medicines. I don’t understand why the Government would reimpose part-charges on medicines, but remove part-charges on scans and X-rays.

I trust that the Government is aware that removing the part-charge on scans and X-rays will encourage GPs to refer clients for these procedures when there is already a national shortage of radiologists, radiographers, scanning equipment.

Likewise, reinstating the part-charge on prescriptions will deter people from obtaining medicines that they need and would benefit from.

Are the funds obtained from prescription charges going to repay the $35 million cost of radiology part-charges?

Peter D Graham, Helensville.

Blaming Labour

I totally agree with concerns about the vindictiveness that seems to be driving this Government’s policy agenda.

The National Party’s election campaign was of course built upon little more than a constant beat-up of the Labour Government - a disturbing phenomenon that they’re still employing (with impunity) today.

The underlying assertion is that the cost of living crisis was caused by “economic mismanagement” and was therefore the Labour Government’s fault. In fact the cost of living crisis is nothing to do with economic mismanagement, it’s primarily a global phenomenon caused initially by supply-chain issues persisting after Covid and by US and EU sanctions on Russia.

Every country in the Western world is experiencing a cost of living crisis so how can our cost of living crisis be due to “economic mismanagement”? Answer: It can’t be.

Tell that to the National Party, whose anti-social and destructive policy agenda clearly depended - and still depends - on this endless and disgraceful abuse of the Labour Government and everything it stands for.

This is presumably to deflect attention away from their own staggering lack of credibility and from the disaster they themselves are presiding over.

Andrew Joughin, Devonport.

Youth crime

We have a lot of statistics giving us the so-called causes of youth crime but very little that can be done to reduce it

Have the statisticians asked the young criminals what would have deterred them from committing the crimes they did? Would fear of jail, borstal, youth camps, publication of their name be a deterrent to these criminals?

At the moment the statistics are of no help in combating youth crime. Let the statisticians come up with some usable data.

Arthur Moore, Pakuranga.

A quick word

We keep hearing about the shortage of nurses in New Zealand. Along with compulsory, but unpaid hospital placements, trainee nurses also have to cover the cost of petrol, parking and uniforms. What a sad state of affairs that we allow this unjust practice to continue.

Pauline Paget, Campbells Bay.

I wonder if the demise of Smith & Caughey’s store in Queen St could be described as “death by a thousand cones”.

Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

The type of shopper that Smith & Caughey’s attracted did not catch public transport to get there.

Ian Brady, Titirangi.

I can’t help but love the irony that if Trump is sent to prison for his crimes and also wins the November election (heaven forbid!) the leader of the free world won’t be able to celebrate as he will be behind bars.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

I see now why businesses donate so much money to the National Party re-election campaign. They give out tax cuts and so business doesn’t have to give people wage rises. Combined with cutting government spending it’s hard to see how this is good for the country or infrastructure needs but is popular with the electorate. Is that what we want? Or do we want everyone to have a decent standard of living?

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.

Having been a donor to the government coffers for over six decades I was quite looking forward to the well-publicised tax cuts in the Budget and to be able to purchase a bottle of Nelson’s Blood to celebrate the reward. Unfortunately this did not eventuate but I am pleased that I can afford an extra packet of sea biscuits when they are on special at the local supermarket.

Norm Greenall, Orewa.

Much is being written about what is the optimal size and shape of a new Auckland stadium. Methinks the focus should be on both the cost of the stadium and who is going to fund it. Or as normal is that just a minor problem to be solved way down the track?

Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

Why are we seeing highly-paid corporate company CEOs being awarded King’s Birthday Honours when they have already been sizably rewarded with salaries in the millions? How have they made a difference by selling telecommunications, electricity or retail at ever-rising inflated prices? Awards should be for those who make a societal difference to those less off than themselves, health, education, the environment or by volunteering time and services.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

What an amazing result in the State of Origin Rugby League game one in Sydney. Queensland, the minor population state, easily won 38-10 as they have most games over the decades. So if we had an “Island of Origin” rugby game in NZ would the South Island thrash the North Island too over decades? Give it a go to see who wins easily here too.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

The best way to have dealt with the boy racers at Levin would have been the mobile water cannon to wash them all down the road into the gutter where they belong.

Peter Reekie, Whangamatā.

Maybe MPs could donate their recent pay increases, including any backpay, towards financing the pre-election promise to fund cancer treatments until the funding does become available.

Kathleen Hawkins, Red Hill.

I’d give my tax cut to Labour if Chris Hipkins promised to give me any tax increase his party might introduce.

Keith Berman, Remuera.