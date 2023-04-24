Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Best teachers, education solutions, climate change, joining Australia, and the Christ Church Cathedral rebuild

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Hands up all those who remember a truly inspirational teacher? Photo / 123rf, File

Hands up all those who remember a truly inspirational teacher? Photo / 123rf, File

Teaching methods

Can anyone seriously doubt the validity of schoolchildren being introduced to the so-called “Three Rs” at the beginning of their education? Teaching has many facets depending not just on knowledge alone, but social

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand