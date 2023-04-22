Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Plunket, park problems and 24/7 Kmart

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
"It is a tragedy that childhood vaccination rates are dropping, however, one reason is an appalling requirement that mothers leave a hospital no later than 24 hours after their child’s birth." Photo / NZME

"It is a tragedy that childhood vaccination rates are dropping, however, one reason is an appalling requirement that mothers leave a hospital no later than 24 hours after their child’s birth." Photo / NZME

Letter of the week:

Plunket service and vaccinations

In response to Susan Grimsdell’s letter (Herald on Sunday, April 16), it is a tragedy that childhood vaccination rates are dropping, however, one reason is an appalling

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand