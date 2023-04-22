Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liam Dann: Is immigration the biggest policy U-turn in NZ history?

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Nothing highlights the extent to which new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has reversed Jacinda Ardern-era policy like the incredible turnaround in migration numbers.

After months of concern that Labour’s tough immigration rules were squeezing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business