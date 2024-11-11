Back-up buses

Public Transport Users’ Association national co-ordinator Jon Reeves is 100% spot on that Auckland Transport must provide better bus services for effective transit alternatives for suspended train services.

With train services halted for 96 days from this Christmas to January 2026, it’s now time to provide good bus solutions, such as 24-hour bus lanes on main arterials and routes, and traffic light priority measures to improve travel times. This will ensure back-up for future rail network closures and cancellations of train services.

Patrick McFarlane, Onehunga.

Death, taxes and delays

They say there are two definite things in life – taxes and death. After hearing the Minister of Transport state that Auckland rail will be inoperative for a total of 96 days, you can no doubt add on that 96 days will be the absolute minimum and that most likely it will be at least half that much again, as will the cost. No wonder the car continues to remain the transport mode favoured by most in Auckland.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Generation Me

First the good news: the American presidential election was decisive. As a result, the likelihood of violence is reduced. Now the not-so-good news: the election was won not by appealing to ending conflict equitably or fostering equality or even saving the world from the effects of climate change. It was won by appealing to the selfish interests of the voters. Basically, by bribing them with the promise of more money.

Worryingly, this trend seems to be showing itself here in New Zealand. The Government appears to be favouring the few at the expense of the many. Whether it is benefiting landlords or the tobacco industry or the gun owners or even those who have benefited from the historical treatment of Māori or other minorities, there seems to be a trend towards political bribery to gain office rather than appealing to the voters with promises of an equitable society where everyone benefits.

Sadly, this trend seems to be supported by multiple generations joining those who were once derided by the label “The Me Generation”. We apparently have forgotten that we prosper when everyone prospers, as well as the age-old admonition to practise the Golden Rule. One can only hope that, at least here in New Zealand, people wake up and realise that treating others as you want to be treated benefits everyone.

Dunstan Sheldon, Hamilton.

Treaty talk

With police cancelling leave, it looks like the Treaty hīkoi will be a big event. Has it occurred to the organisers that the rest of the country would like to know why they are so opposed to a national kōrero on the Treaty principles? Dark mutterings about colonialism and generalisations about racism are not enough. We’ve got the message – you’re not happy. Now tell us why, specifically.

This is not Trump country where personal attacks and threats of violence will suffice. We want specifics. What are your specific objections against holding a democratic, parliamentary discussion on Ti Tiriti?

David Howard, Pakuranga.

Bad ad for Auckland

I can appreciate that Auckland Council needs to curb expenditure across many levels, however the graffiti I saw on a recent visit is out of control. The Southern Motorway corridor is disgraceful; boundary fences along the corridor are no place for such vandalism and send a shocking advertisement to our tourists. I would suggest Mayor Brown finds a paintbrush, or someone on his staff who can use one.

John Ford, Napier.