Transport Minister Simeon Brown today outlined significant disruptions to affect Auckland commuters ahead of the city’s massive City Rail Link project - including 96 days of full network closure in the coming 13 months.

Brown is speaking to media and will give an update on work due to be carried out - as well as details about that work and when it is due to take place.

It is understood the disruptions are centred around work to get the rail network ready for CRL, including abolishing temporary speed restrictions currently in place.

The $5.5 billion project is tracking toward the first passenger trains to start running in 2026.

The transport minister, who will be joined by acting Auckland mayor Desley Simpson at the stand-up, is also expected to give new time-saver information relating to the different rail network lines.

Early last month, KiwiRail said it would cut delays from five-and-a-half minutes to a maximum 45-second delay on the western line, 30 seconds on the southern line and 1 minute 20 seconds on the eastern line.

With the 3.4km CRL project between Britomart and Mt Eden nearing completion, KiwiRail is working to complete a $550 million Auckland Rail Rebuild – replacement of railway foundations, tracks, and sleepers over the existing network – before the CRL opens.

When the CRL finally opens, it will offer faster journeys across the city. For example, Aucklanders will whizz from the central city to Mt Eden, via Karangahape Rd, in about six minutes.

A further spin-off will be the 10-hectare site at Mt Eden where trains will emerge from the tunnels to a new station, Maungawhau.

The land has been levelled and sold in parcels for apartments and commercial development, along the masterplan lines at Wynyard Quarter.

