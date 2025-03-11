Advertisement
Letters: Andrew Bayly’s Everest holiday a slap in the face for hard-working Kiwis

NZ Herald
Andrew Bayly during a North Pole expedition in 2016. Photo / Facebook

Letters to the Editor

Price of failure: a holiday on full pay

It is an interesting feature of being an MP and Cabinet minister that when one fails as badly as Andrew Bayly has done, instead of a reprimand, one gets to go and climb Mt Everest and reflect on life

Save

