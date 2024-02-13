Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: America’s appetite for war; heat cancels Auckland trains; Taylor Swift’s drinking at Super Bowl

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Taylor Swift celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo / AP

Taylor Swift celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo / AP

Resisting US appetite for war

There is too much thinking, in America and some of its nearest allies, that war and threats of war are the solutions to the world’s problems.

America has become a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand