Taylor Swift celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo / AP

Resisting US appetite for war

There is too much thinking, in America and some of its nearest allies, that war and threats of war are the solutions to the world’s problems.

America has become a country that believes war is a suitable way of solving conflicts and disagreements. Small countries need to resist this kind of thinking and speak up for peaceful cohabitation in this precious world of ours.

How is it that the US is involved in nearly all armed conflict in the world? The answer is likely that the conflicts are created by America, reflecting its desire to dominate and hold any perceived competition for leadership down.

As stated in the joint article by Helen Clark and Don Brash (NZ Herald, Feb 13), New Zealand will do well by maintaining good relations with all and refrain from posturing and feeding into the divisiveness the world is currently experiencing.

The headline of the article, “We mustn’t abandon independent foreign policy”, is so important for our standing and great respect around the world. It must not be squandered.

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Off the rails

I do not understand how heat forced cancellation of trains on Monday and so many thousands of people could not get home from work. (NZ Herald, Feb 13).

I came to New Zealand from Perth where most summer days are over 40C. Here 30C is our highest temperature.

Yet trains are never cancelled in Perth due to heat. Were our rail tracks very badly made? It seems the only possible cause for it this week and again in the future.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

Recycling malaise

For household recycling in Auckland to be a success the process needs to be very simple - and simple it is not. We are now told that only certain recyclable plastics are suitable, tins are okay but if the lid is separated from the rest of the tin it is not suitable and so on.

I have lost track of the times both my wife and I have discussed what is and what isn’t suitable and I have spent considerable time examining plastic containers trying to determine if they are recyclable or not.

I have just about lost the will to live in my efforts to be a good citizen and look after our planet! If this is happening to me I am sure many many other members of the Auckland public will have been similarly affected by this malaise.

If it is to work it must be really simple to follow. Come on Auckland Council, I am sure you can do a lot better.

Randal Lockie, Rothesay Bay.

Cash still king

Cashless society be damned, so a penny for your thoughts, Matt Heath (NZ Herald, Feb 12).

We all know that every swipe of the Eftpos card attracts corporate pick-pockets, banks included, like seagulls at a picnic.

To that end I refuse on principle to be a cash cow for nameless bounty hunters who don’t even offer to wash my windscreen.

Anything under $100 I pay for in cash, and always will, despite the funny looks that come my way at times. Any change goes straight into a charity box. There are two at my local Four Square and I’m happy to oblige.

That way I can allow myself a modest buzz and bask briefly in the warm inner glow.

Dean Donoghue, Papamoa Beach.

Lobbyists run loose

Speaker Gerry Brownlee has lobbed four more lobbyists on to the secret list that have card access to Parliament ... and the ears of the power brokers.

One must ask why all lobbyists aren’t clearly named along with the companies or enterprises they lobby for?

Big Tobacco, Big Oil, Big Pharma, Big Alcohol and Big Gambling etc all will have highly-paid ex-government people doing their bidding - as is now evidenced in coalition attitudes.

We deserve transparency.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.





Tut tut Tay Tay

For someone who, for some reason, has as many followers across the globe as there are stars in the universe, Taylor Swift could perhaps be a little more discreet when playing drinking games with her friends at sports events.

The coverage of the Super Bowl showed clearly that she chugged whatever she had in her glass before her mates, so I assume she won.

How many parents of Swifties are now going to have to explain that not all our pop idols’ recreational habits are to be followed in kind. There are, or were, too many friends and acquaintances of mine who, through the 1960s and 70s did and who are no longer here to explain how this can end in tears. Usually those of friends and family.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Rodent writedown

Countdown-Woolworths will suffer a decline in their supermarkets’ turnover and will take a significant business valuation writedown as a result of rodent infestation in two of their South Island stores.

It is by no means certain that their other stores are pest-free. Sloppy cleaning practices and poor food safety will exact a huge penalty. This is a timely warning to other food vendors who allow their hygiene standards to fall.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Mousedown

Perhaps Woolworths need to temporarily rebrand Countdown again. I suggest Mousedown to reassure customers that they are on top of their current rodent problem.

Steve Horne, Raglan.



