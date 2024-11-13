Investing in parenting skills and support is a fundamental step. By offering parenting programmes through as many avenues as possible, we may equip parents with the skills and knowledge to raise families in a safe and loving manner. Such a proactive approach requires a commitment to addressing the underlying causes of family breakdown and child maltreatment.

The Government’s apology, whilst valid, is only part of the solution. To honour the victims, we must work to prevent such abuses from happening again and focus on the education and support that can transform lives and strengthen our nation.

Pam Dun, former social worker, Mahurangi East.

Fair redress

The state has a liability for the abuse of those who were in state care, but why should the New Zealand taxpayer compensate the people who were abused in the care of religious organisations, particularly when they were aware of the events and did nothing?

Most of these religious organisations are extremely wealthy, with significant property investments – and some have legal structures which enable them to avoid tax. Any financial redress should make the churches also liable.

David Anning, Remuera.

Treaty bill a stain

Being born before WWII, one has seen Māori travel a very difficult road to where they are today. In my early days, Māori were regarded by too many of us as second-class citizens. It was not until the 1970s that they received some recognition of their standing, when there was a joining of hands over Springbok rugby tours. Then came the Waitangi Tribunal and the recognition of grievances of the past.

It is not for me to define why high numbers of Māori are still represented on the wrong side of the coin, except to say it is the responsibility of us all. The Treaty Principles Bill is not fit for this time in the journey of the Māori race. The fact it is on our political agenda is a stain on our history.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Consensus required

I, for one, do not accept that David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill is divisive. Many are using it as a political tool to create more division than already exists. What has been divisive for far too long is disagreement over the translation of the Treaty. All this angst and acrimony needs to be shelved so that New Zealand can look forward to a more harmonious future. Is it too much to ask that all parties concerned sit down until they can agree on a common translation of the principles of the Treaty?

I think David Seymour is right on the money.

Ian Young, Pāpāmoa Beach.

Diabetes reality check

Bravo to correspondent Dr Glen Davies! It is so refreshing to see his letter (NZ Herald, November 13) calling out the well-meaning but incomplete information offered to sufferers of type 2 diabetes. Reduction of sugar and carbohydrate is absolutely the optimal pathway to control this scourge.

New Zealand Health and Disability requires patients give informed consent, so Davies’ advice needs to be made loud and clear – the health of our families, as well as the Government coffers, depends on us all being fully informed.

There is a petition currently open for signing on the New Zealand Parliament website, under “Petition of Judy Anderson”, requesting our Government investigate how dietary options for diabetes can turn things around.

Judy Anderson, Remuera.

Graffiti clean-up

In response to correspondent John Ford’s criticism of the council (NZ Herald, November 12), I agree that graffiti in the motorway corridor – and for that matter the rail corridor – is a bad look. I’ll forward his concern on graffiti removal, as we regularly do, to NZTA and KiwiRail, whose job it actually is.

Phil Wilson, Auckland Council CEO.