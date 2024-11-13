Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Abuse survivors deserve more than just money; Treaty Principles Bill a stain on our history

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (centre) stands alongside ministers Nicola Willis (left) and Erica Stanford as the Government makes its formal apology for abuse in state and faith-based care. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (centre) stands alongside ministers Nicola Willis (left) and Erica Stanford as the Government makes its formal apology for abuse in state and faith-based care. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Survivors deserve more than just money

The Government’s apology on Tuesday to those abused in state care marks an important day for our country. This formal recognition of past wrongdoings is a significant step towards healing and justice for the victims, who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand