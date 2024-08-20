Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: A spreadsheet Government with little humanity; bring back traffic cops to tackle drunk drivers

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's popularity is up five points to 28% in this week's 1News-Verian poll. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's popularity is up five points to 28% in this week's 1News-Verian poll. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A spreadsheet Govt with little humanity

Considering tax cuts are just beginning to line the pockets of the squeezed middle, Christopher Luxon’s popularity increase was a foregone conclusion (NZ Herald, Aug 20).

Unlike

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand