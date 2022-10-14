Is the Government listening to what the electorate is asking for? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Letter of the week: A. Coverdale, Remuera

Our Government has frequently warned us that a reduction in greenhouse emissions is vital to avert adverse climate change. This is in accordance with our legal commitment to the Paris Agreement (2016). We are now faced with costly dilemmas concerning our future power supplies, higher taxes for farmers (and perhaps depletion of livestock), and an expected rise in the cost of living. Another message is the quest for co-governance, although what that means in a functional and constitutional sense is still opaque.

On the other hand, the public's frequent message to the Government is an urgent need for decent housing for low-income families, support for struggling small businesses, development of our medical and mental health services (including adequate well-trained clinical staff), an effective proposal to reverse our declining school education standards, and better provision for the young and old. These issues are not solved by promises or a skilled public relations team but instead need a coherent vision and effective investments. Something has been lost in translation.

Prospects improving

Max Whitehead (Weekend Herald, October 8) is correct that pent-up demand from those who postponed their OEs means more young people are leaving. However, I would argue that most are funding the OEs with savings pre and during Covid rather than parents. The government's initiatives to increase minimum wage, etc, should make employment more attractive, not the opposite. The labour participation rate has increased slightly from pre-Covid levels, not decreased. Some reasons for the shortage of workers are Covid-related, which is why the situation is the same worldwide.

Senior workers let go during Covid have taken early retirement. Many young people opted to continue education due to the lack of opportunities during Covid and will return slowly. Industries like hospitality need part-timers for peak meal periods. This workforce will grow as the working holiday, and international student population grows. Many workers in industries hard hit during Covid, like tourism, moved to more stable industries, and many don't want to return.

It's only natural that businesses that downsized during Covid will struggle to attract workers during a period of low unemployment. The workforce will stabilise with immigration and hopefully with increases in our low productivity.

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

Earlier intervention

Congratulations on an excellent, balanced and dispassionate article "The twists and turns of Peter Ellis' Christchurch Civic Creche sex abuse case" (Weekend Herald, October 8). One item I would have added, is that the parents of those children who made the allegations received a $10,000 payment from ACC for each child.

Many years ago, I suggested to then Minister of Justice Phil Goff that I would pay $10,000 to any child who would come forward and agree to be questioned on their original statement, and compare it to what was presented in court. He told me that would be a completely unacceptable thing to do; equivalent to bribing a witness.

Goff could have sorted this sorry saga out then but chose not to (the same goes for National's Justice Minister, Simon Power, who was also presented with the full, dispassionate facts).

Peter Davies, Mairangi Bay.

Village heart

I am one of the residents of 7 Saint Vincent (Weekend Herald, October 8) who has not greeted Metlifecare's proposal with delight. The "regeneration" plan involves demolishing the elegant 1970s two-storey Raukura building at the heart of our village and replacing it with a five-floor intrusive monolith, which will totally change the character and culture of the complex.

Higher level full-time care is necessary and alternative proposals have been put forward to the company, which would allow for 20 to 25 care suites while retaining Raukura. This would more than adequately provide care accommodation for our village of approximately 100 residents and is in keeping with the ratio which applies in many other Metlifecare villages. Instead, the company plans to build 43 care units.

Despite introducing the concept as a proposal and not a "fait accompli", Metlifecare has been completely intransigent (it has already applied for resource consent).

In its advertising, Metlifecare extols 7 St Vincent's "lush sub-tropical gardens", some of which, including many mature and exotic trees, will be lost to the new building's increased footprint.

This is tearing the heart out of our residents and our oasis.

Moyra Cooke, Remuera.

Distressing move

I am 81 years old. Only 14 months ago, my husband and I moved to 7 Saint Vincent (Weekend Herald, October 8). We were recently advised that the building we moved into is to be demolished. The occupational rights agreement we signed gives no indication that this was being considered. We and all other residents in this building will have to vacate before demolition can proceed. We have neighbours who are in their 90s.

This is a distressing state of affairs and a big worry for our families.

No doubt this is part of the company's plan to improve services and increase revenue, but at what cost and is it fair? Surely a more humane solution could be found?

Keiko Pulin, Remuera.

Unheard voices

The fact that Local voter turnouts are commonly half that of participation in Parliamentary elections - is not an indication of laziness or apathy, it is a practical recognition that many people see real power lying at central government level with local government being a side show - the relationship of the organ-grinder and the monkey.

This can also be seen in the rank abuse of power in the Three Waters project and the bi-partisan urban intensification policy. People would rightly ask why they bother supporting local government when it has no influence at central government level.

Effectively, a no-vote is a protest vote and this has been obvious for decades.

My view is it should be corrected and that all local councils should have a representative in Parliament, with voting rights.

Geoff Lewis, Hamilton.

Prescribed success

It is much easier for parents and doctors to supply Ritalin/speed for the growing number of children with ADHD.

My 1965 class of 52 6-year-olds all made very acceptable reading progress with normal to above-average concentration levels.

A more healthy approach today would be to introduce additive-free, water-only, whole foods (excluding those processed) family and school trials.

Dieticians, nutritionists, and integrative health specialists all have an important role.

Within days, a calm and happy atmosphere in the home and classroom can and has been achieved.

Let us have more emphasis on brain food. Keep our children drug-free.

Julienne S. Law, Snells Beach.

A quick word

When are the police going to stop the vehicles with souped-up exhausts? If they aren't already illegal, why not? R Howell, Onehunga.

Leaf blowers and on-site tree mulchers should be banned. Beth O'Loughlin, Parnell.

Congratulations Steve Braunias (WH, Oct. 8) on a brilliant summary of the flawed and outrageous conviction of Peter Ellis. Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

How many more men are there, wrongfully accused? Such an injustice beyond words. John Ford, Taradale.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, I think it would be a great gesture by Auckland Council to rename the square in front of the Britomart railway station to recognise her years of service. Charles Fraser, Freeman's Bay.

Police are very welcome to take my photograph. I would like to take a few pictures of them. But I never see any. Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

Waka Kotahi's delusional Road to Zero strategy appears to have been interpreted by AT for them to reduce our speed limits to 0kph. Dudley Pound, Howick.

Federated Framers is not happy with the climate change deal. Okay, it is not perfect but the time for doing nothing has long gone. Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

It can only be assumed that the eligible voters who abstained from the local body elections will not complain if policies, by-laws, etc, are not to their liking. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

Now is the time for our new Mayor of Auckland to get rid of the unwanted and excess orange cones. Mohammed Yakub, Mangere East..

Young people absorb the moving media as guidance for how the world works and what they need to be doing. The producers of FBoy Island should be arrested for public endangerment. Jim Carlyle, Te Atatū Peninsula.

Thanks for the laughs, Tim, your endless amount of energy, and half full glass approach to life. And cheers for putting Invercargill on the map. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

I didn't have a clue who these candidates were, I mean they all sounded proactive and in our best interest but so did Donald Trump. Christine Mann, Mt Albert.