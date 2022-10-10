There has been much debate about tax policies from National leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

All can benefit

Message to National. Please do not talk of tax cuts unless it's for lower earners by way of a zero tax threshold on the first $10,000 to $15,000. Work must be encouraged over welfare so the higher the threshold the better.

I know it's not fair that a few of us pay other people's share of tax by being subject to the upper tax rates. But hey, from working extraordinarily hard, accepting pressures and long hours, continually up-skilling ourselves usually at our own cost, and risk-taking sometimes with failures, we may sometimes enjoy the good life from the fruits of our labour.

"Rich sods", mostly, aren't so heartless or blind as not to realise that they benefit from a stable, safe, and healthy socioeconomic environment. Applying the 80-20 rationale (but it's more 90-10), the few who can afford it do not begrudge contributing more than their fair share, when the less "fortunate" cannot.

So long as they too work hard, as that's life and social responsibility, any government has a responsibility for ensuring that our money is used carefully.

R. McIntyre, Glendowie.

Save the children

Following some recent irresponsible chiding by Kelvin Davis, Karen Chhour highlighted (NZ Herald, September 30) how a young child was taken from a loving and stable family environment and returned to whānau. This was to satisfy a legal requirement, 7AA.

On Thursday, we read of a poor young lad who had been re-homed by his imprisoned mother to another person. Result: torture and ultimate death.

Most reading the report would no doubt have shed a tear or three. I did.

Recent statistics showed that about 1 per cent of Maori accounted for 60 per cent of Oranga Tamariki referrals and prison populations. OECD statistics have shown New Zealand rates poorly in overall family violence.

To address the negative issues we need collectively to improve the uptake of education and health facilities, improving access to a full range of career options.

The immediate issue of safe homes and environments opens a superb opportunity for other providers to work alongside Government agencies.

May I suggest that the elite of our wealthiest iwi combine the best features of their "charitable institutions" to openly help raise education and safe home standards as a true demonstration of co-governance?

John Riley, Edgecumbe.

Voters' wants

So, the local elections are over except for the special vote counts and, once again, we have the hand-wringing over the low voter turnout. No doubt we now will have thousands of dollars spent on wages preparing myriad reports on how to engage the voters. To me the solution is simple. Give the voter a reason to vote. All you have to do is look at the queues that form for concerts, the opening of a new store or the latest product to realise that people will overcome obstacles to get what they want. Obviously, for decades, voters here and around the world have not seen anything they want in the candidates standing for office. I suspect that they don't really care about the ins and outs of providing the things they want. They simply want to get say clean water when they turn on a tap or a transportation system that makes getting someplace quick and easy. My guess is that, if the average voter truly believed that they would get what they want, they would be queuing to vote just like they queue for other things. It's that simple.

Dunstan Sheldon, Hamilton.

Vote swing

It seems a bit simplistic to paint the Auckland mayoralty election as a contest between left and right.

Wayne Brown presented himself as the candidate for change, while Efeso Collins came across as the voice of the status quo.

So, in what way was the election a swing to the right?

Warren Drake, Ōrākei

Get buses moving

New mayor Wayne Brown's first urgent fix-it task needed is to introduce comprehensive world-class bus services that have more bus lanes and transponders at traffic lights that provide priority for buses.

This will ensure efficient, timely and reliable public transport services that will back up the Auckland rail network running parallel to the Onehunga, Eastern, Southern and Western lines as possible for rail users.

Auckland Transport must now accelerate the Eastern and Northwestern Busway projects to reduce motorways and local roads becoming severely congested with more motor vehicles. More bus lanes and priority measures are needed on Great South Rd to support the Southern Line.

An artist's impression of the Eastern Busway between Panmure and Pakuranga. Illustration / Supplied, File

Re-allocating parking spaces during peak times and more protected cycle lanes introduced would improve the movement of people, such as in the heavily congested area of Newmarket.

The benefits of new integrated bus networks and cycleways would limit more cars congesting the roading network and improve the choice of people walking safely. This will reduce congestion, emissions, economic costs and improve people's well-being.

Patrick McFarlane, Onehunga.

Downtown downturn

"Bring back the bustle" in your editorial (NZ Herald, October 10) presents a significant challenge for the new mayor. As we know, urbanisation, sprouting huge shopping malls with easy parking and facilities that encourage use, have for a number of years dragged shoppers away from CBDs.

This conundrum, coupled with the absence of workers, well explained by the editorial makes for a difficult turn-around. The image of CBDs being major shopping centres of large cities has to change.

With this lack of foot traffic, patronage has to be encouraged by those living within close proximity. For a start, Queen St needs a clean-up of those sleeping rough, less motorised traffic, and a survey of what shoppers want rather than "that's your lot".

Apart from the waterfront, there is little to attract tourists to Queen St.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Ukraine war

President Vladimir Putin must be stopped by conventional military means. Putin's military has fired thousands of missiles into Ukraine, targeting hospitals, schools, shopping centres, apartment blocks, infrastructure, in cities and towns killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians.

He cannot be permitted to get away with what he has done, and any peace treaty with Putin would be a sham. He has been engaged in wars ever since he became President in 2000; all he recognises is brute force.

The tide of war is now turning in Ukraine's favour. Hopefully Ukraine's military will push Putin's army out of Ukraine and Crimea. Now is the time to courageously soldier on to victory for the Ukrainian people. This is not the time for peaceniks like Neville Chamberlain to make a peace treaty with President Putin.

Joseph Hamblett, Hamilton.

Perilous crossing

It is with extreme concern that I read (NZ Herald, October 7) that the SH29 (Piarere) to SH1 (Cambridge) intersection will not be improved until next year.

Twenty-nine people have been killed on that road, and travelling there personally, it is very plain to see why accidents are happening.

We travelled the same road many times last week and saw drivers overtaking because they were tired of waiting, taking undue risks to get to their destination. We waited 20 minutes on SH29 to turn on to SH1 because of the fast, constant and speeding traffic going north and south on SH1. Traffic was banked up over 1km waiting.

For people going to Cambridge or Hamilton for specialists' appointments, I suggest going the night before and staying over, or leaving hours before the appointment time.

I now avoid that dangerous intersection and travel a longer route for safety reasons.

Traffic on SH1 is unrelenting and does not appear to slow down for anyone.

Marilyn Cure, Pāpāmoa.

Taking a deter

Your correspondent Chris Parker (NZ Herald, October 7) seems to be advocating a "whack-a-mole" system of justice where offenders are all punished in the hope that others will be deterred from committing offences. This idea goes right back to the arguments for capital punishment and has never worked.

Some people need to be incarcerated to protect society, but that is a tiny number, compared with the vast majority of unfortunates who are locked up.

As for victims, the young boy who was murdered by his "carer" while his mother was in prison gives us a horrifying insight into the cruelty of our current system.

The best way to lower our rate of criminal offending is to remedy the causes, such as poverty. Prevention is surely better than cure.

V M Fergusson, Mt Eden.

Airing laundry

When we are in the midst of addressing our mental health for youth, TVNZ decides to air a programme that does little to benefit anyone.

The whole Fboy concept is repugnant and portrays sexual predation as legitimate behaviour.

Our numbers in New Zealand for sexual violence are horrendous and this programme does nothing to address the key social problems that undermine the health and well-being of our young people.

As a partially state-funded and state-supported broadcaster, I had hoped that TVNZ would take some initiative and decide not to screen Fboy Island NZ.

Come on TVNZ, you can do better than this and adhere to your statement of intent.

Katrina Allison, Whakatāne.

Chapter and verse

Your text of the day (NZ Herald, October 7) read: "Give to everyone who asks of you. And from him who takes away your goods do not ask them back. - Luke 6.30."

I wonder whether Michael Hill, Noel Leeming, etc, would agree?

G. McAneny Mt Eden.

Short & sweet

On Ellis

It was very good news to hear that Peter Ellis has been exonerated of his convictions. There needs to be an official apology and compensation because his family has been to hell and back in the last 26 years. Dave Miller, Matua.

I will never forget how Peter's mother stood up for him over so many years. Hugh Hamilton, Cambridge.

On Brown

I imagine Wayne Brown, who appears to be his own man, is quite capable of preparing his own task list without any help. Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

On highway

SH1 at Piarere is driveable at 100km/h and there is a very visible, double yellow line the entire way. Why then, is it called a "death trap"? More likely, it's an indication of New Zealanders' attitude to driving. Graham Steenson, Whakatāne.

On voting

The Government doesn't listen to councils. Councils don't listen to constituents. Where does apathy and voter turnout fit with this? Stuart Mackenzie, Ohura.

We don't need an inquiry into the low voter turnout in the recent elections.....we need post boxes. Richard Murray, Henderson.

On Wellington

Graeme Berryman NZH, Oct. 7) suggests Wellington should be shut. Is his anger and frustration driven by the current location of the Ranfurly Shield? Steve Dransfield, Karori.

The Premium Debate

Time to hit pause on interest rate hikes?

Yes it is. The economy will slow regardless and the banks are making it much harder to borrow. There is nothing to be gained from further increases at all. Andrew M.

An excellent article. Inflation hasn't been a factor for decades now and is a temporary blip due to Covid. You don't get from 50 per cent to 100 per cent immediately; will be a period when demand outstrips supply, spiking up the prices. On the other hand, we are in danger of triggering a global slowdown by overreacting. Kushlan S.

The meaningful real changes will be in 2023 with the exit of this current Government for decades. Then and only then can we confidently recover. Mark C.

Indeed, there was too much stimulus for too long but it wasn't "with hindsight" - any person that has run any kind of budget saw at the time that we were spending money we didn't have on things that produced little or no benefit. For over a year now I have been shouting "put on the brakes or we're going to crash". Sadly, the driver of our economy just put his foot down and we're only captive passengers. Steve S.

The missing quotient here is migration. The educated youth that Liam is speaking optimistically of are leaving NZ in droves. Immigration is targeting seasonal workers which does not translate to house buyers or rising domestic consumption. Indeed NZ looks pretty bleak without population growth; perhaps the UK's misery will see some talent return to our shores. Chris D.

Massive recessions in UK, Europe, probably US, and Australia and New Zealand are already unavoidable due to too much rate hiking. As any student knows it takes almost a year for those to produce visible results. The madness of continuing to raise is sure to repeat the mistakes of the past and plunge us all into a deep recession, aggravated by high energy prices. Mary S.