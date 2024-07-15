Naylor said Rural Women NZ had raised awareness and funds to battle leptospirosis for more than 50 years.

“By making leptospirosis our national project until June 2025 we can again mobilise our members across the country.”

Massey University professor of veterinary public health Jackie Benschop said 170 cases were notified last year, nearly all in people living rurally,

However, she said that was “the tip of the iceberg” as many cases were missed because leptospirosis can look like Covid or the flu.

Therefore there were issues with getting a diagnosis.

“Our data shows that 70% of people suspected of having leptospirosis are not tested for it,” Benschop said.

“Protecting yourself against lepto need not be too difficult and mimics good farm management; like vaccinating stock, adopting good hygiene practices, wearing PPE, controlling effluent, waterways and rodents and training your staff and visitors.

“Above all, if you are feeling unwell, seek help early — tell your doctor lepto may be the cause and ask to be tested.”

Benschop said any funds raised as part of the national project would help further their research with the aim of better understanding leptospirosis in humans, animals and the environment to reduce the burden of the disease.

You can find out more information at www.ruralwomennz.nz/lepto.

Common leptospirosis symptoms include:

Fever and chills

Headaches and lethargy

Aching muscles

Red eyes

Nausea and vomiting



