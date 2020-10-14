Leighton Smith Podcast: US election and cannabis referendum

On this week's podcast:

Patrick Basham is our guest in Podcast 85. We ruminate over the latest Democracy Institute/Sunday Express American presidential polling.

Aaron Ironside gives us his thoughts on the Cannabis, Legislation and Control Referendum. Aaron is spokesman for Say Nope to Dope.

We have some comment on Government debt and waste.

And the mailroom with Mrs Producer.

