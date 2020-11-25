Leighton Smith Podcast Episode 92

Frank Furedi. Photo / Supplied

On this week's podcast:

I talk with Britain's most quoted sociologist, Frank Furedi. He is Emeritus Professor of Sociology at the University of Kent, and a prolific author. His 25 books are diverse in content; education, borders, democracy, progressivism and paranoid parenting. We cover it all.

And power systems engineer Bryan Leyland is on the podcast again. We discuss emissions-free electricity - the dream and the reality.

And, once again, Mrs Producer joins me with the mailbox.

Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast. Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz

