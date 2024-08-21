Learner driver travels 1300km to sit restricted licence test after string of failures

“I got back and immediately I was like, ‘I need to book the next one as soon as I can. The next available date in Auckland was past Christmas, and I was like, ‘oh my God, I cannot wait till December’.”

She took leave from her work so she could make the journey, and travelled south with several colleagues.

But she failed again.

Still keen, the soonest available appointment was in Rotorua the following day. She secured another day of leave from work.

“I was like, ‘I really don’t have a choice’.”

But her colleagues could not find any more leave and needed to return to work on Tuesday. The woman drove them back to Auckland, another 413km.

A map of an Auckland woman's 1300km round trip to find the soonest driver's licence test appointments after failing two, passing in Rotorua.

The following day, she and her father hit the road again, travelling 226km to Rotorua.

After driving for 13 hours in under two days, the woman finally passed her test and was granted her restricted licence. Later that day she drove back to Auckland, another 226km - and rounded her travels off at about 1300km.

Wait times up since ex-Government’s free resits: Coalition reinstates fees, but delays remain

The New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said it was working “on a wide range of initiatives” to reduce appointment wait times with Vehicle Testing New Zealand (VTNZ) and the Automobile Association (AA).

Delays began after the previous Labour Government removed fees for test resits when an applicant fails.

A VTNZ spokeswoman said the testing agency had “seen a significant increase in wait times for our driver testing services nationwide since the resit fee changes”.

A spokesman for the NZTA echoed this statement and also pointed to a “significant increase in immigration which has driven a rise in overseas licence conversions”.

VTNZ has hired 30% more testing officers since October 2021 to work through the backlog, extended its business hours and urged applicants who could no longer attend their tests to cancel the booking and allow others a go.

The agency said it had also opened appointment schedules three months in advance due to the high demand.

After last year’s general election, the coalition Government reinstated the resit fees. Rules changed on July 1 this year, allowing only one free resit for Class 1 licence theory and practice tests.

The NZTA said the increase in testing officers required accelerated training courses, which began this year. Accelerating training is only offered to people who already hold a driving instructor (I) endorsement.

To avoid the need to resit, NZTA and VTNZ encouraged applicants to be well-prepared for their tests.

People should ensure they have plenty of practice before their tests, have a current warrant of fitness or certificate of fitness, an up-to-date registration, a road user charge licence and enough petrol for their test, the VTNZ spokeswoman said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.
































