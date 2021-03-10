Lead levels in water: Blood test results ease fears in East Otago

By RNZ

East Otago residents are "a good way down the track" in emerging from a crisis that saw a string of high lead level readings in their drinking water, their medical officer of health says.

Hundreds of residents in Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village have been told it will be months before they will be able to drink tap water again and they may never know what caused the lead contamination.

A no drink notice has been in force since early last month and will remain in place until old pipes with lead fittings are removed, which could take until June.

But at a packed meeting in Waikouaiti last night residents were told there is no long-term health risk.

Southern DHB's medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack told RNZ that the people in the communities were unlikely to suffer any long-term health effects because the results of their blood tests were similar to results in a national survey undertaken from 2014-2016.

It was the only data available, she said.

"When we compare the results from these communities they're very, very similar to that national survey. One of the limitations with the national survey was not having any results for children under 5 so we don't have anything to compare for that age-group."

Residents queueing for blood tests last month. Photo / RNZ

Some people are above the threshold of the new notifiable level .24 micromoles per litre of blood (the new level takes effect on April 9) and this is of concern but these are the kind of findings that could be expected around the country, she said.

"We do have exposure to lead through the environment, through our work, or our hobbies and so forth."

Those in the three communities with the higher lead levels have been followed up and in most cases alternative sources of lead have been found.

"And the message to them is to try and reduce that exposure."

Paediatricians are following up with the two children and like the adults involved, they will have repeat blood tests in three months.

Jack agreed that the reason for the higher lead levels in the water may never be found.

She said while the Dunedin City Council is replacing some of the pipes that probably had some lead jointing they did not account for the high spike that was seen in the reservoir, hence the "do not drink" notices.

For the notices to be lifted there will need to be continuous lead monitoring which will take samples at the raw water intake every 20 minutes.

"If they do detect any spikes of lead they can immediately stop that water...

"It's not over yet but it's a good way down the track."

Reassurance for residents

Andy Barratt who is from the Waikouaiti Coast Community Board told Morning Report that the meeting made him feel reassured because health managers and council staff gave clear explanations of what they were doing to fix the problems.

The results of the blood testing had also eased fears, he said.

Council and health staff are providing confidence for the local communities affected by a lead scare, Andy Barratt says. Photo / RNZ

"It's probably been the most important thing for calming the mood down out here and what we were told made a great deal of sense."

Children's health has been a major concern but those questions were answered well, Barratt said.

The council had explained that a piece of sophisticated equipment was coming from Europe and would provide an online lead monitoring capacity. Once it was working well the authorities would probably lift the "no drinking" notice.

It was an inconvenience to have to use tanker water but "people have got used to it", Barratt said.

A question about being given rates relief on their unsafe water was almost asked "jokingly", he said.

The council's response was yes - water rates will still be charged.