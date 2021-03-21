Lead crisis response tops $800k for Dunedin City Council

A shovel sits at the end of a trench in Bendigo St, Waikouaiti, where a new water pipe is to be laid. Photo / Otago Daily Times

The lead contamination of water supplies has cost Dunedin City Council more than $800,000.

The largest cost to the council since February 2, when three East Otago communities were told to stop drinking tap water, has been from water testing at multiple sites.

The price tag put on that so far is $200,000.

Providing water tankers, as an alternative supply, is estimated to have cost the council $143,940.

Importing a lead monitor from Belgium cost $100,000.

The figures have been provided by the city council as high-level estimates of known costs to date.

The council has advised Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury residents not to drink their tap water, nor use it for cooking, since a spike in lead was detected at the Waikouaiti raw water reservoir in January.

Five previous readings above the level considered acceptable did not prompt a warning to the public.

But the council stepped up the amount of testing significantly and a series of measures came in from the start of February.

Blood testing — a significant part of the response not included in city council figures — was also offered to residents to help officials establish whether there had been long-term significant exposure to lead.

Health authorities determined this was unlikely and water tests have also shown lead levels well within acceptable limits or at undetectable levels since the advice not to drink the water came into effect.

A helicopter flyover, where the aim was to identify possible sources of the lead contamination, cost $2635.

The council has not been able to pinpoint the reasons for the elevated lead readings.

It has, however, acted to remove one possible source — contamination from old pipes.

The estimated costs provided to the Otago Daily Times did not include a pipe replacement programme.

Replacing old pipes in Waikouaiti had already been budgeted to happen within five years, but the $6.5million of work has been brought forward.

Pipes are also being replaced at Karitane this year.

A catchment risk assessment cost the council about $100,000.

Advertising cost $57,000.

Installation of a static tank cost $91,366, water testing at static tanks cost $20,000 and tank level monitoring cost $15,000.

Water containers cost $29,097.

Fruit and vegetables - which were provided free of charge to residents while it was unclear whether home-grown produce irrigated with tap water was safe - cost $19,640.

Seeking advice about the ability of water to dissolve lead cost $20,000, conductivity and pH monitors cost $7000 and hand-held lead monitors cost $10,000.

It is not yet known when the water supplies will be restored.