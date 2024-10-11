Lawyer Sue Grey (left) and anti-vaccination mandate protesters outside the Auckland High Court as a case was heard over the supply of blood to a 4-month-old baby in Starship hospital who required urgent surgery. Grey was representing the child's parents. Photo / Alex Burton
Lawyer Sue Grey, who hit national headlines during the Covid pandemic and the rise of anti-vaccination activism, has been grilled by the legal profession over allegations she named a child in an interview whose identity was secret.
Grey argued it was a mistake, brought about by tiredness, confusion and the melee surrounding the high-profile matter in late 2022.
The alleged slip occurred when the Nelson-based lawyer was interviewed while representing the parents of the baby at the centre of a stand-off over the use of vaccinated people’s blood in what doctors argued was necessary, life-saving surgery.
“I completely accept the obligations of solicitors in relation to name suppression, and I didn’t intend to breach them,” Grey said.
But she felt singled out by the disciplinary process. She said it felt “unreasonable” and “without precedent” and that it bordered on a dangerous type of censorship around matters of high public interest.
She feared it might inhibit lawyers from speaking out on behalf of clients, and that it might have “a crushing effect on their courage to do the hard cases”.
The tribunal pointed out the difference between freedom of speech and suppression.
The tribunal, made up of a panel of senior lawyers and judges, was hearing a charge against Grey brought by the NZ Law Society’s disciplinary committee, the National Standards Committee which asserted that the use of the child’s name and that of the parents was a breach of the statutory name suppression laws that applied because these proceedings came under the Care of Children Act.
Grey said at one level it was a case of “the horse having bolted”, given the frenzied interest in the family’s plight and public protests outside court that included photos of the child’s face on placards.
She said it was like being at a football match or a rock concert and she had never experienced anything like it in her career.
The tribunal said the suppression order aimed to stop what was already in the public domain from travelling further, for the sake of the child in the future.
But in December 2022, Grey took part in an online interview with anti-vaccination campaigner Liz Gunn, in which she allegedly said the child’s first name.
It was alleged she did the same a day later during another online interview with a Canadian website.
It attracted a complaint from lawyers for Te Whatu Ora/Health NZ.
Paul Collins, for the standards committee, believed it was a charge capable of being seen as misconduct.
Misconduct is defined under the Lawyers and Conveyancers Act as when a person’s conduct would reasonably be considered “disgraceful and dishonourable” by lawyers of good standing.
Findings of misconduct can result in penalties that include suspension.
“This has been a massive learning curve and all I can say is, I didn’t intend to do anything wrong.”
The tribunal has reserved its decision.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.