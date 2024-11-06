An Auckland school is running a blitz on children who are late for class because they've slept in. Illustration / Paul Slater
An Auckland intermediate school is “running a blitz” on lateness.
This comes after the school marked 85 students - nearly 10% of its total roll - as late to school one day last week.
Clinical psychologist Dan Ford says children are less likely to be late to school if they wake at the same time every day - including on the weekend.
An Auckland intermediate is cracking down on tardy students, launching a “blitz” on families whose children are regularly late for school.
Blockhouse Bay Intermediate School says it marked nearly 10% of its students - or 85 children - late to school on a single day last week.
In a post on the school’s public Facebook page parents and students were warned there would be a crackdown on lateness and the families of those who were regularly late would be contacted by school leaders.
“The most concerning reason is ‘slept in’,” the school wrote.
Students were reminded to arrive on time - at least five minutes before the 8.30am bell.
The school told the Herald it was too early to tell if the message - posted Monday - had had a positive effect, and declined to comment further on the planned crackdown.
Ministry of Education spokesman Sean Teddy said schools develop their own policies on what constitutes lateness, and ministry guidance suggests marking students who are more than 10 minutes late with an L code.
Teddy said the code would help the school monitor and respond to patterns of lateness.
Clinical psychologist Dan Ford told the Herald the best way for parents to help young people get to school on time was to make sure they got up at the same time every morning - even on the weekend.
Ford - clinical director of The Better Sleep Clinic in Auckland - said young people needed consistency to get into good sleep habits.
“Shifts in the body clock happen in puberty so we often see ... difficulties falling asleep from 10-11 years of age,” Ford said.
Up to the age of 13, it’s recommended young people need nine-11 hours of sleep each night. From 13-17 this drops to eight-10 hours.
Even if a young person had a late night it was still important to get up at the same time the next day - even if getting through the day was a bit tougher.
“Waking time is a lot more important than what time they go to sleep.”