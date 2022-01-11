Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

'Last plane out': Jet fighter escort for Kiwi rugby team after war declared

8 minutes to read
Memories of the Counites rugby team being in Argentina during the start of the Falklands War remain strong for sports physio Malcolm Hood and his wife Susan. New Zealand Herald / Michael Craig

Memories of the Counites rugby team being in Argentina during the start of the Falklands War remain strong for sports physio Malcolm Hood and his wife Susan. New Zealand Herald / Michael Craig

Neil Reid
By
Neil Reid

Senior reporter, NZ Herald

Former All Black physiotherapist Malcolm Hood shares some remarkable stories from his long career with Neil Reid

When Counties travelled to South America in 1982 their mission was to spread the gospel of rugby.

But

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.