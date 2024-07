Turiroa Angus at Wairoa will put up 53 "unbreakable" types like this guy (Lot 1) in their on-farm sale this afternoon. Photo / Olivia Manley

Turiroa Angus at Wairoa will put up 53 "unbreakable" types like this guy (Lot 1) in their on-farm sale this afternoon. Photo / Olivia Manley

The last of the region’s rising 2-year-old Angus bulls this sales season go under the auctioneer’s hammer today in on-farm sales.

The Kenhardt Angus sale at Nuhaka and the Turiroa Angus sale at Wairoa were postponed last week because of the storm.

More than 100 young bulls will be up for grabs today.

Kenhardt will put up 50 in their sale which starts at 10.30am.

Turiroa will follow with 53 in their sales at 2pm.