New ZealandUpdated

Large police operation under way in Henderson, detours in place

2 minutes to read
There is a large police presence on Henderson Valley Road. Photo / File

NZ Herald

Police have swarmed a Henderson property after a person barricaded themselves inside and started hurling threats.

Police were executing a search warrant at an address in Henderson Valley Rd around 6am today.

Traffic around the area is gridlocked.

The person then barricaded themselves inside the property.

A large number of police are at the scene as they attempt to safely resolve the situation and cordons are in place around the address as a precaution, a police media spokesperson said.

Henderson Valley Rd between Great South Rd and Smythe Rd is closed and detours are in place. Buses on routes 141 and 142 are also taking a different route while the operation is under way.

The cordoned-off property is opposite Auckland Council Henderson Service Centre.

A motorist told the Herald traffic was at a standstill on Great North Rd with between 40 and 50 cars stopped as they tried to turn right onto the closed Henderson Valley Rd.