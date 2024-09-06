Advertisement
Large Otago vegetation fire being fought by six helicopters and two planes

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Six helicopters and two planes are battling a large vegetation fire in Otago in the South Island that is expected to burn for days to come.

Incident Controller Bobby Lamont says crews were alerted to the out-of-control burn-off near Tokarahi, south of Duntroon, around midday yesterday.

”Strong winds fanned the fire overnight and it has now burnt through approximately 400 hectares of farmland, tussock and scrub,” he said.

The fire is not yet contained or controlled, with firefighters having to be airlifted in because much of the fire ground is not easily accessed by emergency vehicles.

”Winds are forecast to gust up to 100 kilometres per hour here today. We anticipate we’ll be at this fire for some days,” Lamont said.

Fire crews are working to control a large vegetation fire near Tokarahi in Otago. Image / Google
A Command Unit has been set up near the fire ground.

”It’s very dry in the Waitaki Valley and Central Otago and we ask anyone considering lighting an outdoor fire to check the weather and wind forecast before they proceed,” Lamont said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said that when crews arrived yesterday, there was a “considerable amount of smoke” and a fire front about 500m wide that was slowly burning back up a hill.

Three helicopters battled the fire yesterday, with crews working all day. Teams also remained on-site overnight.

Then more resources were called in this morning, the spokesman said.

There were no reports of the fire threatening any homes, he said.

