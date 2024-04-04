The blaze on Red Hills Rd has been raised to a second alarm.

Fire crews are battling a large blaze at an address in West Auckland’s Massey tonight, with armed police also attending the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) received multiple calls at 8.22pm to a house fire on Redhills Rd.

“Upon arrival the house was well involved in fire and we raised it to a second alarm,” a spokesperson said.

Images of the blaze show thick plumes of smoke filling the air.

Five fire appliances are currently in attendance.

Crews are currently at the scene working to extinguish the blaze.

Five appliances are in attendance from West Harbour, Te Atatu, Waitakere, Henderson and Auckland City.

A photographer at the scene said armed police were also in attendance.

Nearly one year ago a number of armed police descended on a Red Hills Rd property as part of a pre-planned search warrant.

One nearby resident told the Herald last year she heard an explosion sound from the top of the street.

A New Zealand Defence Force spokesperson said an explosive ordnance disposal team responded to a request for assistance from New Zealand Police at the address, where an item was identified that appeared to be explosive in nature.

“The item was investigated and discovered to be hazardous and was subsequently disposed of by controlled demolition,” they said.

Last month, another police operation was carried out at a property on the same street, where officers were seeking a wanted person.