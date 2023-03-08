New Zealand's biggest bank pays up after scammers target pensioner, why things aren’t all as they seem in the health sector and documents reveal fears our Government has over China in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An operation is under way in West Auckland with police surrounding a home urging a wanted person inside the property to come out with their hands up.

The Massey property on Redhills Rd a short distance from a primary school is the focus of a police search warrant.

A number of police cars and an ambulance are stationed near the house.

Police are staying tight-lipped about the operation but that it is pre-planned and the situation is contained.

A man staying nearby said he heard police calling out to someone inside a home, asking them to come out with their hands raised.

He said he saw several marked and unmarked police cars along with an ambulance.

Police were establishing cordons, he said.

A police spokesperson said police were conducting a pre-planned search warrant at an address in the area.

“The address is contained and Police inquiries continue.

“We won’t be able to comment further while this is ongoing.”