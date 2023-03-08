An operation is under way in West Auckland with police surrounding a home urging a wanted person inside the property to come out with their hands up.
The Massey property on Redhills Rd a short distance from a primary school is the focus of a police search warrant.
A number of police cars and an ambulance are stationed near the house.
Police are staying tight-lipped about the operation but that it is pre-planned and the situation is contained.
A man staying nearby said he heard police calling out to someone inside a home, asking them to come out with their hands raised.
He said he saw several marked and unmarked police cars along with an ambulance.
Police were establishing cordons, he said.
A police spokesperson said police were conducting a pre-planned search warrant at an address in the area.
“The address is contained and Police inquiries continue.
“We won’t be able to comment further while this is ongoing.”