A major police operation is under way in West Auckland with nearby residents hearing an explosion.

A number of armed officers have descended on a Red Hills Rd property in Massey this morning and a section of the street has been blocked off.

A Birdwood Rd resident told the Herald she heard an explosion sound from the top of the street.

“I looked on Facebook and found out the police had blocked off Red Hills Rd this morning.”

Another resident who was driving past the street this morning said she saw a house being swarmed by armed officers and a number of police cars about 6.30am.

“More police were arriving, they were just setting up at that time. It doesn’t shock me anymore, this has happened in the same area recently.”

A police spokesperson said officers were carrying out a pre-planned search warrant at the property.

“The address is contained and police inquiries continue,” a police spokesperson said.

“We won’t be able to comment further while this is ongoing.”

Last month, another police operation was carried out at a property on the same street, where officers were seeking a wanted person to come out.

A number of police cars and an ambulance were also stationed near the house.

A man staying nearby said he heard police calling out to someone inside a home, asking them to come out with their hands raised.

He said he saw several marked and unmarked police cars and an ambulance.

Police were establishing cordons, he said.

A police spokesperson had said police were conducting a pre-planned search warrant at an address in the area.

“The address is contained and Police inquiries continue.

“We won’t be able to comment further while this is ongoing.”



