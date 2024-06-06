Roadside video shows smoke billowing from a fire in Mt Albert on Friday morning. Video / Supplied

The neighbours of a burning home grabbed their passports and rushed outside when they heard the popping of the windows.

The large house fire forced the closure of several roads in central Auckland this morning.

Plumes of thick smoke could be seen across the suburb of Mt Albert as fire crews battled the blaze.

Westbound lanes on St Lukes Rd were closed during rush-hour traffic but have since reopened.

Taylor Rd and Alberton Ave were also closed.

Neighbours of the property said they believed the property was empty when it went up in flames just after 7am.

Firefighters were called Mt Albert home this morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“I could hear all the boards popping off [the windows] and I wasn’t sure if someone was ripping the boards off.”

When the neighbour looked out the window she realised the building was on fire.

“We just got our passports and got out.”

The neighbour said Fire and Emergency was able to get the fire under control “very quicky”.

“The guys have done an amazing job.”

Images taken of the blaze show plumes of thick smoke billowing across Mt Albert.

A reporter on the scene said parents were queued in cars trying to get children to school but were stuck in traffic on blocked roads.

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Mt Albert. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Traffic was snarled in the areas surrounding the fire, with cars sitting bumper to bumper down Alberton Ave and St Lukes Rd.

The roof of a boarded-up house had been incinerated and the fire had been extinguished.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to the house on St Lukes Rd at 7.10am.

A large house fire has forced the closure of several roads in central Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The fire had been upgraded to a second alarm as six fire crews tried to extinguish it.

The spokesperson said there had been no reports of injuries and a fire investigator was on the scene.

ALERT: An emergency services incident on St Lukes Road between New North Road and Taylors Road is causing bus 22N, 22R, 650 and OuterLink to detour via Sainsbury Road until further notice.



Check Live Departures before you travel.



Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Ck2V0gVeuk — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 6, 2024

Auckland Transport was warning buses 22N, 22R, 650 and the OuterLink will detour to Sainsbury Rd.

More to come







