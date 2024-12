Large plumes of black smoke are coming from a building on fire in the Auckland suburb of Takanini.

A large fire has broken out near an industrial area of the Auckland suburb of Takanini this evening.

One nearby witness told the Herald he could see large plumes of black smoke and “pops of explosions with sparks”.

He said there was a “strong smell of tyre smoke”.

Another witness said he heard “sirens everywhere and explosions”.