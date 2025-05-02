Opinion

In this collection of 10 of Sir Robert Jones’ most memorable columns published in the Herald, we revisit the barbs, brilliance and belly-laughs that made his writing essential reading – whether you agreed with him or not.

From his savage take on beggars and bureaucracy to his musings on fatherhood, hats, and the folly of floodwaters, this is vintage Jones: fearless, funny, and fundamentally resistant to mediocrity.

He courted controversy, sometimes deservedly so. Jones didn’t chase outrage – he chased truth, or at least a cracking good argument. And more often than not, he found it.

Sir Bob Jones was fearless, funny, and fundamentally resistant to mediocrity. Photo / Richard Robinson

As we farewell one of the most distinctive columnists in New Zealand journalism, we honour the man who wrote with style, provocation and just the right amount of swagger.