Large fire at unused shed at Hastings chicken farm

Firefighters were called overnight to a fire at a chicken farm in Hastings (file photo). Photo / NZME

Firefighters spent more than an hour to extinguish a large shed fire at a Hastings chicken farm on Thursday night.

Crews were called to the Raukawa Rd property owned by by Bostock about 6.30pm and found the large farm shed "well involved", a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

A Bostock spokeswoman said the shed was empty and unused, and no chickens had been harmed by the fire.

Four crews from Hastings and Napier worked for one-and-a-half-hours to contain the blaze in the single-story shed which measured 50 by 10 metres.

A fire investigator is looking into what caused the fire, though it was not considered suspicious.

Emergency services also responded to a spate of crashes along State Highway 2 and SH5 on Thursday evening.

No-one was trapped or seriously injured when a car crashed on SH2, near Morere, about 5pm.

"It appears to have been quite minor," the FENZ spokesperson said.

Police were also called to a single-car crash on SH5, near Waipunga, and another near Tarawera, about 12.30am.

Neither of these involved serious injury, a police spokesperson said.

It follows a crash between a car and a truck near the intersection of SH5 and SH2 around midday on Thursday.

One person was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries and the road was closed for several hours.