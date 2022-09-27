A significant blaze overnight at the Ravensdown plant in Napier had firefighters returning on Wednesday morning to dampen remaining hot spots. Photo / NZME

A significant blaze overnight at the Ravensdown plant in Napier had firefighters returning on Wednesday morning to dampen remaining hot spots. Photo / NZME

A large blaze overnight at the Ravensdown plant in Napier forced firefighters to return on Wednesday morning to dampen remaining hot spots.

The fire spread in a single building on the site in Awatoto just before midnight Tuesday.

Napier senior station officer Mike Peachey said it was a "significant sized" fire, but it was contained to one building.

"It looked pretty impressive to start with, but it was confined to one of the processing areas for making fertiliser," Peachey said.

He said six trucks arrived to put out the flames, which took about two and a half hours to extinguish.

Firefighters returned to the scene about 6.45am to dampen hot spots that Ravensdown staff were unable to reach, but had since left again.

He said the fire was not suspicious and he understood the cause was related to a fault on the processing line.

He said nobody was trapped or injured in the fire.

MORE TO COME