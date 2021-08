Delays on the motorway are expected this evening. Photo / 123rf

Delays on the motorway are expected this evening. Photo / 123rf

Lanes have been closed on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway near the Walmsley Rd overbridge due to a police incident.

Emergency services and police are at the scene responding to the incident that involved concerns for a person's wellbeing.

A police spokesperson said delays were expected this evening.

NZTA said in a social media post that southbound lanes were closed.

But a police spokesperson said lanes in both directions near the bridge were closed.