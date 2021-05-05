Landlord of man accused of murder, and attempted murder of ex-wife, claims he was 'a good man'

Two people were injured and one person died following the incident in Māngere Bridge. Photo / File

The landlord of a man on trial for murder and attempted murder of his ex-wife said he was a good man who visited his daughter after work.

The defence is calling witnesses in the trial for Soafa Niumagumagu who is charged with the attempted murder of his former wife Puapuaga Matamua, murder of Sagaia Kaisala, 32, and assault with a weapon against Abdul Riyaz in June 2019.

The three victims all worked at packaging manufacturer Oji Fibre Solutions in Mangere Bridge.

Many witnesses in the Crown's evidence claim they saw Sagaia Kaisala being hit by a car before she died at the scene. Photo / Supplied

The Crown argues Niumagumagu stabbed Matamua in the car park as she was leaving work because she had ended their marriage for another man days earlier.

He then killed Kaisala who ran to Matamua's aid by hitting her with his car and also hit Riyaz with his car, causing serious injuries, the Crown claims.

Mani Sharma owned and lived in the Otahuhu home which Niumagumagu and Matamua lived in together in 2019.

"Soafa is a good man," he told the jury.

"He occasionally drinks, otherwise he was a very nice person. He goes and visited his daughter after work."

The pair's daughter was living with other family members at the time.

Sharma said he saw the daughter at his property two to three times.

Matamua left the property in April, he claims.

Niumagumagu's niece, who also lived in the Otahuhu house, gave evidence.

She was asked by defence counsel when her partner started having a relationship with Matamua.

"I became aware of it when it happened," she replied. "It was June."

A cousin of Matamua who now lives in Australia said Niumagumagu was "normal", he "kicked back" and spent time with his daughter. He visited the Otahuhu home regularly in 2019, he told the jury via audio visual link.

Earlier in the trial the Crown called 13 witnesses of the incident outside Oji Fibre Solutions.

Among them, the jury heard blood was seen on the face of Matamua, and CPR was carried out on Kaisala after she was hit by a car.

The trial continues.