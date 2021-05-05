Suspicious fire at West Auckland house linked to homicide investigation

A suspicious fire has broken out at a West Auckland house at the centre of a homicide investigation.
Emergency services, police and fire crews are at the property on Trig Rd, Whenuapai, after reports of a blaze about 9.30am.
Northern fire communications confirmed the fire was being treated as suspicious and that fire investigators were now at the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding it.
A spokesman said the property was made up of two buildings attached to each other. At its height, one of those buildings was "well involved" in fire.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
By 11am, it was out, he said.
Read More
- Blaze extinguished at West Auckland property connected to homicide investigation - NZ Herald
- Whenuapai homicide: Coubin Arerua Tamatoa-Makaea, 31, named by police as victim - NZ Herald
- Man arrested, charged with arson in relation to body found in burning car - NZ Herald
- Homicide investigation launched after man dies in Whenuapai, West Auckland - NZ Herald
"There's a little bit of smoke still. We've got three crews out there now. We had seven initially."
Police have also arrived at the scene, a spokesman told the Herald.
Coubin Arerua Tamatoa-Makaea, 31, died from injuries he suffered at the property in August last year.
It is not the first time fire crews have been called to the property. Since the death, the house has caught fire at least two times.
- More to come