The NZ Transport Agency's State Highway cameras show firefighters batting a blaze near Lake Pukaki, Canterbury High Country, this Monday evening, July 22, 2024. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

Houses are being evacuated as firefighters battle a blaze in the Canterbury High Country this evening.

The fire is covering 50 hectares of land near Lake Pukaki, a spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said.

Fire crews from Twizel, Lake Tekapo and Omarama responded to the blaze after being called out about 2.30pm.