Lake Pukaki fire: Houses evacuated as blaze burns in Canterbury High Country

The NZ Transport Agency's State Highway cameras show firefighters batting a blaze near Lake Pukaki, Canterbury High Country, this Monday evening, July 22, 2024. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

Houses are being evacuated as firefighters battle a blaze in the Canterbury High Country this evening.

The fire is covering 50 hectares of land near Lake Pukaki, a spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said.

Fire crews from Twizel, Lake Tekapo and Omarama responded to the blaze after being called out about 2.30pm.

Firefighters are battling a blaze covering 50 hectares near Lake Pukaki, a spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said. Photo / NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi
Crews arrived to find “multiple slash piles and scrub” on fire, the spokeswoman said.

Two helicopters are also battling the fire.

Police said they were helping Fenz, saying they were called about 3.30pm.

Police were assisting with traffic control on State Highway 8 and SH80. Police were also evacuating affected residents.

More to come

