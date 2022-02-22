Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Lady Deborah Chambers, QC: Baby, where did our rights go?

10 minutes to read
February 22 2022 PM Jacinda Ardern has described the behaviour of protesters and attacks on police in Wellington as "disgraceful".

February 22 2022 PM Jacinda Ardern has described the behaviour of protesters and attacks on police in Wellington as "disgraceful".

NZ Herald
By Lady Deborah Chambers, QC

OPINION

The emergency legislation in response to Covid-19 giving our Government the right to control our freedom of movement is no longer demonstrably justified in removing the fundamental rights to which New Zealanders are entitled.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid