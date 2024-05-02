How much is being spent on slushie machines for prison guards ferry service to be put to the test to save Wynyard in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

The older half-brother of Lachlan Jones said it was a “disgusting accusation” to be accused of aiding in disposing of his brother’s body.

Cameron Scott gave evidence in the inquest into the death of three-year-old Lachlan Jones, who was found dead in an oxidation pond on 19 January 2019.

His mother Michelle Officer and younger brother Jonathan Scott also gave evidence earlier in the inquest.

Scott told the inquest it was “awesome having two little brothers.”

He said he often looked after Lachlan and loved teaching him how to jump and catch things and letting him pretend to play PlayStation with a disconnected controller.

Lawyer Max Simpkins, counsel for Lachie’s father Paul Jones, accused Scott of partaking in the disposal of Lachlan’s body.

Scott called the accusation “disgusting.”

“There is no way we would have hid my brothers body,” he said.

He asked Scott why, if he loved Lachie so much, he went to bed rather than assisting with the search.

“I went to bed because I thought they would find him, I did not think something like this would happen,” said Scott.

Lawyer Max Simpkins, lawyer for Lachie’s father Paul Jones, on day one of the coroner's inquest for Lachlan Jones' death in the Invercargill District Court. Photo / Southland Times/Stuff





Lawyer Beatrix Woodhouse at the Invercargill courthouse on Thursday during the coronial inquest into Lachie Jones death, on 29th January 2019. Photo / Southland Times/Stuff

When asked about his decision to smoke cannabis in the hours after Lachie had been found dead, Scott told the inquest he would have “ done anything to cope with the devastation of losing his little brother.”

Simpkins raised a worksheet from a police victim support person who visited the brothers the day after Lachie’s death, stating they “just brushed it off.”

Scott told the inquest he was not interested in speaking to them as they were a stranger and he only wanted support from family and friends “not some random person.”

“Would you want to speak to someone that you didn’t know after you had just lost a little brother? Of course I didn’t want to speak to her.”

“I had plenty of support around me without speaking to them.”

The evening of Lachlan’s death, Officer made two calls to Scott that he answered, the first that Lachie was missing, and the second asking him the number for police.

Lachie Jones, aged 3, was found dead in an oxidation pond near his Gore home. Composite image / Paul Slater

The inquest into the death of Lachlan Paul Graham Jones, held by Auckland-based Coroner Alexander Ho, has begun at the Invercargill courthouse on Monday. Photo / Southland Times/Stuff.

He told the inquest his mother was “extremely capable,” and did all the housework, cooking and cleaning - prompting Simpkins to ask why she needed to ask him what the emergency number was.

“She was in a panic, Max.”

Simpkins put it to Scott that the Officer’s call to Scott was “simply to place you away from the house.”

Scott replied: “How dare you make something up like that.”

Scott told the inquest that in the time since Lachlan’s death, his wife had been harassed while in Gore by people anonymously airdropping files.

One read “I’m watching you,” another was a link to a podcast on the death of Lachlan, and a third read: “You’re marrying a murderer.”

A tragic accident: Neighbour remembers clever, determined wee boy

Earlier in the day, neighbour Deborah Thurston, who aided in the immediate search for Lachlan, also gave evidence.

She told the inquest she trusted the mother’s version of events, and a statement she had previously made to police alleging the mother said “Lachie had done her a favour” was taken out of context.

Thurston told the inquest the day in question had already been a traumatic event for her, as she had just returned from Slope Point, at the Catlins, where a search was under way for a relative who had been swept out to sea while fishing.

After returning from Slope Point some time around 7.30pm, she sat down to watch television, but doesn’t believe she had the chance to begin her episode.

Some time later, Thurston told the inquest she heard Officer telling Lachie to knock on the door and could hear the preschooler with her.

“I could hear Lachlan moving around in the washhouse area and trying to keep hold of him.”

She did not hear him talking, she said.

“Would you accept there’s nothing in that statement that you provided to police at that first opportunity that indicates that you could hear Lachie, except for that tapping at the door?” asked lawyer Max Simpkins, counsel for Paul Jones.

“Well, she didn’t ask me anything else. I usually take for gospel what people ask me,” she said.

She later told counsel to assist the coroner Simon Mount, KC, that her television was on at the time, but she was 99 per cent sure the noises she heard were Lachie.

Simpkins alleged in a statement Thurston made to police, she had said the day after Lachie’s death: “Lachie has done me a favour.”

Thurston said this was taken out of context, as Officer was frustrated at Paul at the time. She said Officer meant Lachie had foreseen her future with Paul, and she no longer had a connection to him.

Prompted by counsel to assist the coroner Simon Mount, K,, Thurston told the inquest what happened to Lachie was “a tragic accident, and that he drowned”.

The inquest is ongoing.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.