State Highway 1 was congested at Wellsford by 2pm. Southbound traffic was gridlocked from Te Hana to Wayby. As of 3pm, the backlog stretched back 13km.
The Southern Motorway was also congested around Bombay by 2pm. Northbound traffic was heavy from Bombay to Drury and also from Conifer Grove to Hillpark. As of 3pm, the backlog there stretched 15km long.
This year’s holiday road toll stood at zero at 2pm. The Labour weekend road toll period ends at 6am tomorrow.
NZTA director of land transport Brent Alderton said with more traffic comes the need to take extra care.
“Holiday traffic means there will be congestion on highways in and out of the main urban centres on Friday and Monday. We’re asking everyone to make safe choices to protect themselves and others.
“Please be patient and drive at a safe speed, especially around and through road works. Crews have been out in recent months renewing and rebuilding roads across New Zealand’s state highway network and we urge drivers to take extra care at work sites.”
The data on the planner predicted traffic through Wellsford would ease around 6pm Monday and traffic through Papakura should ease by 7pm.
The director of road policing, Superintendent Steve Greally, reiterated there was “no room for complacency” and said police were “determined not to see a repeat” of last Labour weekend’s road toll.
Greally said staff would be working “tirelessly throughout the country” to make sure everyone stays safe.
“Those who blatantly choose to drive dangerously, whether it’s driving without a seatbelt or impaired by drugs and alcohol, using a mobile phone or speeding, they can expect to be ticketed.”
The Herald has reported at least three crashes from throughout the long weekend: One in Transmission Gully just out of Wellington earlier today; A serious two-car crash in Helensville this morning; And a bus with 26 passengers sliding off the road near Mount Cook on Saturday.
