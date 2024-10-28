Police and the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) have urged motorists to keep themselves and others safe this Labour weekend – after six people died on the roads during the holiday last year.

This year’s holiday road toll stood at zero at 2pm. The Labour weekend road toll period ends at 6am tomorrow.

Screenshot of Google Maps' live traffic data showing congestion on State Highway 1 around Bombay, Auckland, on Monday, October 28, 2024. Photo / Google

NZTA director of land transport Brent Alderton said with more traffic comes the need to take extra care.

“Holiday traffic means there will be congestion on highways in and out of the main urban centres on Friday and Monday. We’re asking everyone to make safe choices to protect themselves and others.

“Please be patient and drive at a safe speed, especially around and through road works. Crews have been out in recent months renewing and rebuilding roads across New Zealand’s state highway network and we urge drivers to take extra care at work sites.”

NZTA has updated its Holiday Journeys interactive travel planner for Labour weekend, showing predicted travel conditions for popular routes in Auckland, Northland and the rest of the country.

Screenshot of Google Maps' live traffic data showing congestion on State Highway 1 around Wellsford, Auckland, on Monday, October 28, 2024. Photo / Google

The data on the planner predicted traffic through Wellsford would ease around 6pm Monday and traffic through Papakura should ease by 7pm.

The director of road policing, Superintendent Steve Greally, reiterated there was “no room for complacency” and said police were “determined not to see a repeat” of last Labour weekend’s road toll.

Greally said staff would be working “tirelessly throughout the country” to make sure everyone stays safe.

“Those who blatantly choose to drive dangerously, whether it’s driving without a seatbelt or impaired by drugs and alcohol, using a mobile phone or speeding, they can expect to be ticketed.”

The Herald has reported at least three crashes from throughout the long weekend: One in Transmission Gully just out of Wellington earlier today; A serious two-car crash in Helensville this morning; And a bus with 26 passengers sliding off the road near Mount Cook on Saturday.

