Labour weekend road toll at two, police urge holidaymakers to drive carefully home

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Police are urging drivers to take care on the roads as wet weather moves in on New Zealand and Labour Day long weekend holidaymakers return home. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are urging holidaymakers to drive home with care this afternoon as weather conditions worsen and with the holiday road toll already at two.

One person died in a single-vehicle crash around 2.45am on Sunday on Mataku Rd in Morrinsville.

Police said the person was

