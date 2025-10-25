One person has died this morning in a car crash near Morrinsville.

One dead after single‑vehicle crash on Matuku Road, Morrinsville

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Matuku Road at around 2.45am.

The person was located deceased at the scene.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Police said traffic management is in place and have advised motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.