Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

One dead after single‑vehicle crash on Matuku Road, Morrinsville

NZ Herald
Quick Read

One person has died this morning in a car crash near Morrinsville.

One person has died this morning in a car crash near Morrinsville.

One person has died after a crash in Morrinsville.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Matuku Road at around 2.45am.

The person was located deceased at the scene.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Police said traffic management is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save