Federated Farmers Mid Canterbury president David Clark says "there is massive pressure on everybody" this harvest season in the absence of the skilled overseas workers. Photo / Supplied

Federated Farmers Mid Canterbury president David Clark says "there is massive pressure on everybody" this harvest season in the absence of the skilled overseas workers. Photo / Supplied

Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

It's known as the breadbasket of New Zealand, but Mid Canterbury is facing a worker burnout to complete this year's harvest.

The issue is a worker shortage due to delays in skilled overseas workers getting into the country.

The Government announced changes in December to the class exemption scheme and securing more visas for overseas workers, but the amendment was only actioned last Friday.

Ashburton Mayor and farmer Neil Brown said there was likely to be a worker burnout to get this year's harvest completed.

"I'm reasonably certain the harvest will be done but what it's doing is the farm staff and contractors that are available are working harder and longer and they will burn out.

"[The harvest] is a farmer's income, so they will do everything they can to get it on time and beat the weather."

Consumers will be hoping they do or they will face further price spikes.

The disappointing factor for Brown is that the visa issue has been an ongoing discussion with the Government for two years.

"And it hasn't been remedied."

Federated Farmers Mid Canterbury president David Clark said there wasn't a lot farmers and contractors could do other than get on with the job.

"Regardless of the political ineptitude, we'll get through. We always do," Clark said.

"But we are all working long hours and if the weather turns against us in the harvest it's going to be a massive problem.

"Contractors are profoundly short of staff and there is massive pressure on everybody.

"Everyone is on-farm now doing the essential work and everything else is not getting done."

Methven-based May Brothers Contracting managing director and harvesting manager, Phil May, said the delays in getting overseas workers are going to have a massive impact.

"We are having to train and upskill people but you can only do so much and that takes time."

Pre-Covid he said they were usually getting in around 25 workers in a normal season.

This season he said they were around 10 staff short, making some long hours for the staff they did have.

"It's not ideal and frustrating as you feel for the staff you do have, but harvest doesn't stop for anyone."

Clark said with the government being aware of the issue, its continued mishandling was another slap in the face for primary industry.

"The agriculture minister needs to be the minister of primary industry and actually go into bat for us.

"If it wasn't for the primary sector in New Zealand this country would be hanging up the in receivership sign."

The continued delays in the process mean the much-needed workers will not arrive until it is probably too late, if they come at all.

O'Connor told One News the time between the announcement and amendment being actioned was the standard timeframe.

But Clark said it boiled down to "the ineptitude of this MIQ system and a philosophical view of this Government that they don't want short term staff coming in from overseas.

"[The Government] seem to think we will just magic up some locals to do this work."

The issue is it's seasonal work, providing jobs for 3-5 months, he said.

"You can't offer someone a full-time permanent position. You need a big peak workforce."

Prior to Covid restricted travel, northern hemisphere workers readily arrived here for harvest, and New Zealand workers reciprocated by heading north in winter.

This summer, farmers and contractors are having to make do with the local staff at their disposal.