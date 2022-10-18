Sharma talks on his exit from Labour. Video / NZ Herald

The Labour Party has confirmed it recommended Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma be expelled from the party.

However, in a statement, Labour Party president Claire Szabó still denied Sharma's earlier allegations that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her party planned to invoke waka-jumping rules to axe him from Parliament.

The party said Sharma "appears to conflate being potentially expelled from the Labour Party with being waka-jumped from the Parliament".

Szabó confirmed an investigation had taken place into alleged misconduct by Sharma.

"Gaurav has participated fully in that investigation and provided oral and written accounts of his perspective, both to the investigating panel and to the full New Zealand Council," Szabó said.

The Labour Party also said Sharma released the details of the investigation after ignoring a confidentiality requirement, which they called "disappointing".

Sharma had asked for extra time to "document his perspective on our investigation" which the party had allowed on compassionate grounds before making any final decision.

"I am not aware of any discussion within Labour, at any level, about the prospect of triggering the waka-jumping law," Szabó said.

In a recent Facebook post, Sharma claimed he had been advised that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Labour Party planned to "invoke the waka jumping rule six months before the next general election to remove me from Parliament which will ensure there is no need for a byelection".

"I have sincere concerns that this underhanded move will mean people of Hamilton West will have no voice in Parliament for six months preceding the next general election," Sharma's post read.

Sharma said he decided to resign from Parliament and trigger a byelection to give "the people of Hamilton an opportunity to not lose their democratic rights".

Each byelection costs the taxpayer an estimated $1 million, the Electoral Commission has said previously.

Sharma said he intended to launch a "new centrist party" alongside the byelection, with a focus on "outcomes and action rather than on ideologies".

Asked whether he thought he could win a byelection, Sharma wouldn't speculate but confirmed he would strongly contest.

"Whether I win or not, that's a different case but regardless of that I will put [up] a fight and I will stand up for myself.

"Elections aren't won just on money, what it takes is volunteers and a lot of passion."

Photo by Mark Mitchell: Labour MP Gaurav Sharma has been expelled from the Labour Party and want to trigger a by-election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In a statement, Ardern doubted Sharma's account, saying the party had not considered invoking the waka jumping provisions.

"We have not, and are not, considering invoking the waka jumping provisions, nor do I know the basis of Gaurav Sharma's speculation.

"Gaurav may wish to reconsider his decision given he is unnecessarily costing the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of dollars to trigger a byelection he then intends to stand in.

"We consider it unnecessary and wasteful given the general election is scheduled for 2023."

Senior Labour MP Chris Hipkins described Sharma's actions as "a bit of a surprise".

Asked how Labour would fare in a byelection in Hamilton-West, Hipkins expected it would be a seat not easily retained by Labour.

"It's a seat that's been held by National previously and I think we're realistic about that.

"We won it in 2020 which was a pretty extraordinary election for Labour and so obviously we'll need to take a bit of time to take stock."

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson earlier today said Sharma's claim Labour was planning to invoke waka jumping provisions had "no basis whatsoever", as far as he was aware.

Labour's Dr Megan Woods said the party's campaign planning was well underway, when asked about the byelection.

"It's a machine that is always ready to go."

In his social media post, Sharma claimed "I was advised by Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood that not only will Labour destroy my political career they will discredit me and ruin my medical career".

In a statement, Wood said, "These allegations are simply not true".

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, Sharma called the expulsion meeting "predetermined" and hoped the people of Hamilton West "don't get taken for a ride".

"I am not the one who wanted the byelection, I'm concerned about people not having a voice in Parliament" when asked about the cost of a byelection.

"Yes, so what I'm hearing from the last two months, is people are unhappy with the Labour and National parties, people are looking for smaller parties, what I'm looking at is a centrist party that doesn't focus on ideologies that often hinder Parliament processes."

He confirmed he has chosen a name for his party but is not ready to release it yet. He is also confident that he will get enough members for his party.

Earlier, Sharma claimed he had a meeting with the New Zealand Council last Saturday to discuss a report compiled by the Council, presumably on Sharma's future with the party.

He alleged members of the council had told him the Labour Party wanted to invoke the waka jumping legislation less than six months out from next year's general election which would mean a byelection would not be possible.

Sharma wouldn't reveal who from the NZ Council had told him of the party's alleged intention to invoke waka jumping provisions, referencing how people had been in trouble for speaking with him in the past.

Sharma's comments echoed his earlier claims that Labour MPs were leaking information to him when he first raised the issue of bullying within Parliament.

Sharma said Ardern and senior Labour ministers were lying when they denied having considered invoking waka jumping legislation.

"Yes, I've been saying that about a lot of things," he said.

He denied that he may have been given the wrong information.

Sharma only considered his resignation on the weekend after being allegedly told he was being kicked out of the party.

Asked about the $1 million price tag of a byelection and if that was fair to taxpayers, Sharma said there was already "unnecessary spending of taxpayers' money".

He said he would not reconsider his decision despite Ardern assuring publicly they were not planning to expel him from the party.

Asked if he had any departing words, he said he was "disappointed" and hoped Ardern would have time to reflect on this situation.

"I hope, whenever you get time to reflect, whether it's this year, this month, or in 10 years time, you will realise that all I ever wanted was a fair investigation and to be heard."

The Sharma saga

On August 11, Sharma wrote an explosive column in the NZ Herald about the bullying he'd experienced and learned of within Parliament, including from members of his own party.

He regularly utilised social media to air his grievances against various individuals and entities, including former Labour Party whips Kieran McAnulty and current whip Duncan Webb, Parliamentary Service, his former staffers and other Labour Party members.

Soon after Sharma's August 11 column, the Herald revealed claims by a former staffer of Sharma who alleged a culture of bullying within the MP's office, describing him as "controlling".

Sharma repeatedly called for an investigation into his claims of bullying within Parliament, and any claims made against him.

A special meeting featuring most of Labour's caucus was held on August 15 without Sharma as his ministerial colleagues didn't feel comfortable speaking in front of him, following Sharma's publication of text messages he'd had with colleagues on social media - of which he claimed he'd gained permission to publish.

The day after the special meeting, Labour's caucus voted to expel Sharma from the caucus.